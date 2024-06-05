New Machine Learning Method Better Predicts Spine Surgery Outcomes

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Recyclable ‘Smart Skin’ Monitors Biological Signals on Demand
- Novel Catheter to Reduce Risk for Associated Urinary Tract Infections and Sepsis
- AI Doubles Medical Professionals’ Accuracy in Reading EEG Charts of ICU Patients
- Flexible Device Enables Sweat Gland Stimulation and Simultaneous Biosensing
- WHO Publishes First Global Guidelines to Reduce Bloodstream Infections from Catheter Use
- New Research Platform Assesses Brain Cancer Mutations during Surgery
- Off-The-Shelf Surgical Device to Help Avoid Total Knee Replacement
- Study Warns Against Dangerous Smoke Levels Produced During Endoscopic Gastrointestinal Procedures
- New Hydrogel Sealant Effective at Sealing Dural Defects and Preventing Postoperative Adhesion
- MRI-Guided Multi-Stage Robotic Positioner Enhances Stereotactic Neurosurgery Precision
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
- Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical
- Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
- Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
- Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
- Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing
- Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
- Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
- New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free and Safe Use
