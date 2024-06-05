We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
13 Jun 2024 - 15 Jun 2024
India Health 2024
18 Jun 2024 - 21 Jun 2024
CARS 2024 – Computer Assisted Radiology and Surgery
18 Jun 2024 - 20 Jun 2024
MedtecLIVE 2024

New Machine Learning Method Better Predicts Spine Surgery Outcomes

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Jun 2024
Print article
Image: The new method can more accurately gauge how patients recover from spine surgery (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The new method can more accurately gauge how patients recover from spine surgery (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

The outcomes of lower back surgery and various orthopedic operations can vary significantly, influenced not only by the patient's structural disease but also by differing physical and mental health characteristics. Surgical recovery is impacted by the patient’s preoperative physical and mental health. Additionally, some individuals may experience heightened anxiety or physiological issues that exacerbate pain and impede recovery. If doctors can identify potential challenges a patient may face, they can better customize treatment plans. Researchers have been utilizing mobile health data from Fitbit devices to monitor and measure recovery, comparing activity levels over time. Now, these researchers, using Fitbit data to predict surgical outcomes, have a new method to more accurately assess how patients may recover from spine surgery.

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis (St. Louis, MO, USA) employed machine-learning techniques to develop a method that can more precisely forecast recovery from lumbar spine surgery. Their earlier research demonstrated that combining patient-reported data with objective wearable measurements enhances predictions of early recovery compared to traditional patient assessments. They showed that Fitbit data could be correlated with various surveys evaluating a person’s social and emotional state. This data was collected through “ecological momentary assessments” (EMAs), using smartphones to prompt patients frequently throughout the day to assess mood, pain levels, and behavior.

In the most recent study, the researchers combined all these factors to develop a new machine-learning technique called “Multi-Modal Multi-Task Learning” to effectively integrate different types of data to predict multiple recovery outcomes. This approach allows the AI to understand the relationships among different outcomes while recognizing their distinct differences from the multimodal data. The method utilizes shared information on interrelated tasks of predicting different outcomes and leverages this shared information to improve the accuracy of predictions. The final result is a predicted change in each patient’s post-operative pain interference and physical function score. The study is ongoing, with researchers continuing to refine their models to perform more detailed assessments, predict outcomes, and, most importantly, identify modifiable factors to enhance long-term outcomes.

“We combine wearables, EMA and clinical records to capture a broad range of information about the patients, from physical activities to subjective reports of pain and mental health, and to clinical characteristics,” said WUSTL Professor Chenyang Lu.

“By predicting the outcomes before the surgery, we can help establish some expectations and help with early interventions and identify high risk factors,” added Ziqi Xu, a PhD student in Lu’s lab.

Related Links:
Washington University in St. Louis 

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Drape Barrier
Double Pivot Swing Arm Drape

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Recyclable ‘Smart Skin’ Monitors Biological Signals on Demand
Novel Catheter to Reduce Risk for Associated Urinary Tract Infections and Sepsis
AI Doubles Medical Professionals’ Accuracy in Reading EEG Charts of ICU Patients...
Image: The AI-enabled CaRi-Heart technology has the potential to transform CCTA (Photo courtesy of Caristo Diagnostics)

AI Technology Predicts Cardiac Events 10 Years in Advance

Current clinical guidelines recommend coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) as a first-line investigation for stable chest pain to identify patients who may need coronary revascularization due... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Image: The Critical Care acquisition will enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) and Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire Edwards' Critical Care product... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE