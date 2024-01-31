We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Olympus

Manufactures optical and digital equipment for the healthcare and consumer electronics sectors, including endoscopy a... read more Featured Products:

Xenon Light Source

Endoscopic Visualization Platform

Endoscopic Suction Pump

Endoscopic Flushing Pump

Infrared Xenon Light
More products

Download Mobile App




Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Jan 2024
Print article
Image: The acquisition of Taewoong will enable Olympus to strengthen its GI EndoTherapy product portfolio (Photo courtesy of Olympus)
Image: The acquisition of Taewoong will enable Olympus to strengthen its GI EndoTherapy product portfolio (Photo courtesy of Olympus)

Olympus Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) has closed the acquisition of Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd. (Seoul, Korea), a manufacturer of medical devices such as gastrointestinal (GI) metallic stents. Taewoong will join Olympus as a subsidiary, enabling Olympus to strengthen its GI EndoTherapy product portfolio capabilities, contribute to improving patient outcomes through comprehensive solutions, and elevate the standard of care.

In the transaction, which was first proposed and announced in February 2023, Olympus acquired Taewoong for approximately USD 370 million in cash, with USD 255.5 million paid upfront at closing, and up to USD 114.5 million of payments following the attainment of technical and revenue milestones over a two-year period. Taewoong offers a variety of medical devices including metallic stents designed for biliary tract, esophagus, colon, and duodenum treatments. With the closing of the transaction, Taewoong will join Olympus’ Therapeutic Solutions Division, helping Olympus become a comprehensive solutions provider in the GI market with varied GI EndoTherapy solutions by bringing together talent and technology. The addition of Taewoong Medical to Olympus’ portfolio will contribute to the company’s focus on enhancing patient care pathways.　

“We are thrilled to incorporate Taewoong Medical’s GI metal stent portfolio, innovation capabilities, and talented team into our GI EndoTherapy Business Unit,” said Gabriela Kaynor, Global Division Head of Therapeutic Solutions Division at Olympus. “Taewoong and Olympus share a passion for supporting patients suffering from GI diseases, and the completion of the acquisition is a vital milestone in our commitment to provide a full portfolio of clinically differentiated technologies to our GI customers. The acquisition will immediately expand our offerings globally in this critical segment of our business. With Taewoong Medical, we celebrate the opportunity to create value for our stakeholders and elevate the standard of patient care.”

“As a leading medical company, Taewoong Medical manufactures a vast range of medical equipment of our own designs,” added Kyong-min Shin, President and CEO of Taewoong Medical. “Our objective is to maintain high levels of innovation, knowledge, and technical expertise to provide solutions for patients’ comfort. Together with Olympus, we are pleased to be able to approach more patients around the world.”

Related Links:
Olympus Corporation
Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Steam Sterilizer
MST-H 9600 Series

Print article
Detecto

Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Protects Patients at High Risk of Sudden Cardiac...
Sweat-Analyzing Tattoo Monitors Biomarkers Linked To Diseases
Skin Patch Monitors Tumor Size and Sends Data to Smartphone
Image: Integrated drug infusion pump with flow and bubble sensor modules (Photo courtesy of KIMM)

World's First Safe Electric Drug Infusion Pump to Prevent Medical Accidents

Medical mishaps caused by the over-administration of pain relief medication during or post-surgery can lead to fatalities, particularly in surgery and cancer treatment scenarios. These incidents often... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Liver Biopsy Crucial for Reaching Correct Diagnosis, Finds Study
Bioengineered Material Rapidly Stops Bleeding During Surgery in Patients on Blood...
First Dedicated Leaflet Modification Device Enables TAVR in Patients at Risk of ...
Image: The technique can distinguish arteries (red) and veins (blue) at the level of 200 microns (Photo courtesy of University of Oklahoma)

Revolutionary Imaging Technique Could Improve Pancreatic Cancer Surgery

Pancreatic cancer, known for being particularly challenging to cure, often goes undetected at the microscopic level due to typically absent early symptoms. This often leads to late diagnosis when the cancer... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica 2022
MEDICA 2021
Medica COV 2019
Medica

 

ECR 2018
Medica 2017
Medica 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE