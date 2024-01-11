Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs

KARL STORZ (Tuttlingen, Germany), a family-owned MedTech company, has acquired Innersight Labs Ltd. (ISL, London, UK), an innovative software manufacturer for an undisclosed amount. Apart from state-of-the-art endoscopes, high-end medical devices, and integrated solutions for the operating room, KARL STORZ continues its expansion into innovative software solutions. The company’s wide customer base, which includes top-class physicians across the world, can now enjoy access to 3D models created from medical scans, making surgery much easier and even more successful. The know-how gained with the acquisition in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) will significantly enhance the KARL STORZ portfolio.

ISL has developed Innersight3D, a software-only product that allows surgeons to create a patient-specific 3D model from a medical CT or MRI scan. ISL labels the received scans according to different tissue types and creates an interactive 3D model. The three-dimensional representation can then be accessed and interacted with via a web link sent to the physician. Because of the more accurate preoperative assessment, benefits include for example reducing operation time and the risk of surgical complications. In comparison to competing products, ISL's AI-based algorithm can significantly reduce manual effort, lowering cost per model and time to deployment.

As part of the globally active KARL STORZ Group, ISL will now focus on commercial scaling and joint technology development. The ISL acquisition adds an AI product to the existing KARL STORZ portfolio marking the next step in its efforts to integrate AI into laparoscopic and robotic imaging solutions in the healthcare industry. KARL STORZ aims to incorporate the extensive possibilities offered by AI into the development of cutting-edge medical technology at an early stage, allowing it to offer the best instruments for patients with the highest safety standards in the market.

