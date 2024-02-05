We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

MINDRAY Patient Monitoring & Life Support

Provides medical devices and solutions in Patient Monitoring & Life Support read more Featured Products:

Neonatal Noninvasive Ventilator

Patient Monitor

Infusion System

Central Monitoring Platform

Surgical Light
More products

Download Mobile App




Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Feb 2024
Print article
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.96 billion, positioning it as the second largest domestically in the medical device sector, trailing only behind the in-vitro diagnostics area. This growth is particularly pronounced against the backdrop of an aging population, with the cardiovascular market expanding at a significantly faster pace than other medical fields. In a strategic move within this context, Mindray (Shenzhen, China) has announced its intention to acquire control of APT Medical (Shenzhen, China\), a medical device company. APT Medical has long specialized in the cardiovascular domain, securing a leading position in specialized areas such as cardiac electrophysiology, coronary artery access, peripheral vascular intervention, and more. The company's strengths lie in its comprehensive capabilities, extending from raw material sourcing to the development and supply chain management of consumable products, making it a prominent player in China’s cardiovascular market.

The acquisition aims to merge the extensive expertise of both Mindray and APT Medical in medical equipment and consumables, resulting in the combined offering "Mindray Equipment and APT Medical Consumables." Mindray's strong capabilities in product engineering and system integration are expected to further improve the performance of APT Medical's offerings. Moreover, Mindray's well-established global sales and service network, coupled with its diverse customer base, will enable APT Medical's innovative products to access a wider international market. The synergies and cost-efficiencies arising from this partnership are anticipated to be key drivers for both companies to make a substantial impact on the global market. The integration of resources of both companies also has the potential to create a new industry leader, opening doors to fresh market opportunities in the cardiovascular field.

Mindray will acquire control of APT Medical using its own funds of USD 927 million using a combination of share transfer by agreement and waiver of voting rights. If the entire acquisition plan proceeds as planned, Mindray, through its subsidiary Shenzhen Mindray Scientific Holdings Co., Ltd. and its partner acting in concert, Zhuhai Tongsheng, will collectively hold approximately 16.46 million shares of APT Medical. This will account for 24.61% of APT Medical's total equity, making Mindray the company’s largest controlling shareholder.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Bronchial Thermoplasty System
Alair System

Print article
Detecto

Latest Business News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Pulsed Field Ablation System Offers Unique Alternative to Standard-Of-Care Thermal...
World's First Safe Electric Drug Infusion Pump to Prevent Medical Accidents
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator Protects Patients at High Risk of Sudden Cardiac...
Image: The flexible electrode can be injected into the body to stimulate damaged nerves and relieve chronic pain (Photo courtesy of Neuronoff)

Minimally Invasive Injectable Electrode Could Revolutionize Neuromodulation Pain Treatment

The primary approach to pain management often includes corticosteroid drug injections, delivered using needles ranging from 18-23 gauge. These injections provide pain relief lasting from a few weeks to... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Wireless Surgical Camera Positively Impacts Efficiency and Patient Safety
Replacement Valve That Grow Inside the Body to Revolutionize Heart Treatment
Revolutionary Imaging Technique Could Improve Pancreatic Cancer Surgery
Image: Miniaturized robotic instruments for endoluminal surgery (Photo courtesy of Agilis Robotics)

Miniaturized Robotic Instruments Enable

Globally, over 3.5 million new cases of gastrointestinal (GI) cancer and 690,000 cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year. The growing emphasis on cancer screening and early detection has led to... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica 2022
MEDICA 2021
Medica COV 2019
Medica

 

ECR 2018
Medica 2017
Medica 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE