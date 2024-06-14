We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Ingestible Microbiome Sampling Pill to Help Diagnose Wide Range of Health Conditions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Jun 2024
Print article
Image: Researchers have made significant advances in ingestible microbiome sampling pill technology (Photo courtesy of Tufts University)
Image: Researchers have made significant advances in ingestible microbiome sampling pill technology (Photo courtesy of Tufts University)

The healthy human gut is home to more than 1,000 species of bacteria, most of which play a beneficial role in digestion and protecting against disease. When the natural balance of these microbes is disrupted, a condition known as "dysbiosis" occurs, which is linked to increased inflammation, and higher susceptibility to infections, and can exacerbate other conditions, including cancer. Research is progressively identifying specific microbiome metabolites that offer protective or beneficial effects against diseases. Traditionally, microbiome sampling has relied primarily on analyzing fecal DNA and metabolites, but this method offers limited insight into the environment upstream of the distal colon, where bacterial species can vary significantly. Now, researchers have made significant progress in the development of a compact device, roughly the size of a vitamin pill that can be swallowed and passed through the gastrointestinal tract to sample the full inventory of microorganisms present there.

Researchers at Tufts University (Medford, MA, USA) who developed the device have made improvements in the previous versions of the pill including switching from a rigid shell to a soft, elastic exterior that makes it easier to swallow, and greatly improving the precision of localized microbiome sampling in the small intestine. The refined version features a 3D-printed, soft elastic shell with sidewall inlets that respond to changes in acidity, opening as the pill enters the small intestine. The pill is equipped with elastic microvalves containing swellable polyacrylate beads that seal the inlets after collecting intestinal content.

The device has been employed in animal testing to gather and analyze samples, completing preclinical characterization and setting the stage for forthcoming human clinical trials. This innovation marks a significant breakthrough in understanding the role of the thousands of microbial species throughout the gastrointestinal tract and their impact on health. It holds promise for advancing research into the connections between resident bacteria and various health conditions. It could also potentially serve as both a diagnostic tool for microbiome adjustments and as a drug delivery system to treat those conditions.

Related Links:
Tufts University

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Ultrasound Catheter Connector Cover
ACUSON AcuNav

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Wirelessly Activated Robotic Device Aids Digestion in Patients with Compromised ...
Glowing Dye Helps Surgeons to Remove Hidden Prostate Cancer Cells in Real-Time
Early Minimally Invasive Surgery Improves Intracerebral Hemorrhage Stroke Outcomes...
Image: New studies suggest benefit of total robotic metabolic and bariatric surgery over conventional laparoscopy (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Total Robotic Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Proves More Beneficial than Conventional Laparoscopy

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 42.4% of Americans are affected by obesity. Research indicates that obesity can compromise the immune system, trigger chronic inflammation,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Image: The Critical Care acquisition will enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) and Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire Edwards' Critical Care product... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE