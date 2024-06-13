We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




GPS-Like Smart Pills with AI Provide Real-Time 3D Monitoring Of Gastrointestinal Health

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Jun 2024
Print article
Image: An ingestible smart sensor could detect cancers (Photo courtesy of The Khan lab)
Image: An ingestible smart sensor could detect cancers (Photo courtesy of The Khan lab)

Gas produced in the intestines when bacteria digest food can provide valuable information about a person's health. Currently, to measure gastrointestinal (GI) tract gases, physicians use methods such as flatus collection and intestinal tube collection, or indirect methods like breath testing and stool analysis. Ingestible capsules, which are swallowed by the patient, offer a promising alternative, although no technologies have yet been perfected for precise gas sensing in this format. Now, recent advancements in wearable electronics and artificial intelligence (AI) have led to the creation of ingestible sensors that not only detect stomach gases but also track their location in real time.

Researchers at the University of Southern California (Los Angeles, CA, USA) have designed "smart" pills equipped with sensors that, once ingested, can detect gases linked to conditions like gastritis and gastric cancer. These smart pills can also be accurately tracked through a newly developed wearable system. This innovation marks a significant advancement in ingestible technology, potentially acting as a 'Fitbit for the gut' and aiding early disease detection. Although wearable sensors show great promise in monitoring bodily functions, tracking ingestible devices within the body has been challenging. However, with new advancements in materials and electronics miniaturization, as well as innovative protocols developed by the USC team, the researchers have successfully demonstrated the capability to specifically track device locations within the GI tract.

The first innovation involves a wearable coil embedded in a t-shirt that creates a magnetic field. This field, when combined with a neural network that has been trained, enables the precise location of the capsule within the body. According to the researchers, this capability using a wearable device has not been demonstrated before. The second innovation involves the development of a new sensing material. The capsules are not only equipped with electronics for tracking but also feature an "optical sensing membrane" that is sensitive to specific gases. This membrane consists of materials that alter their electron behavior in the presence of ammonia gas, which is indicative of H. pylori—a gut bacteria that, when elevated, can signal conditions such as peptic ulcers, gastric cancer, or irritable bowel syndrome. Therefore, the detection of this gas serves as a proxy for early disease detection.

The USC team has tested this ingestible device in various settings, including liquid environments and simulations of a bovine intestine. The combined system comprising the ingestible device and the wearable coil is compact and practical, clearing a pathway for application in human health. The device is currently undergoing the patent process, and the next phase involves testing with swine models. Beyond its use for early detection of peptic ulcers, gastritis, and gastric cancers, there is potential for monitoring brain health due to the brain-gut axis. Neurotransmitters located in the gut and their regulation are linked to neurodegenerative diseases. The ultimate aim of the USC team's research is to focus on brain health, and they are also exploring non-invasive methods to detect neurotransmitters associated with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.

Related Links:
Khan Lab at University of Southern California

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Alternating Pressure System
Nimbus 4

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Wirelessly Activated Robotic Device Aids Digestion in Patients with Compromised ...
Glowing Dye Helps Surgeons to Remove Hidden Prostate Cancer Cells in Real-Time
Early Minimally Invasive Surgery Improves Intracerebral Hemorrhage Stroke Outcomes...
Image: New studies suggest benefit of total robotic metabolic and bariatric surgery over conventional laparoscopy (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Total Robotic Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Proves More Beneficial than Conventional Laparoscopy

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 42.4% of Americans are affected by obesity. Research indicates that obesity can compromise the immune system, trigger chronic inflammation,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Image: The Critical Care acquisition will enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) and Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire Edwards' Critical Care product... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE