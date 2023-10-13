We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
RANDOX LABORATORIES

Download Mobile App




Taking Less Blood for Lab Testing Reduces Transfusions in Intensive Care, Shows World-First Clinical Trial

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Oct 2023
Print article
Image: Using small-volume tubes for blood collection can reduce transfusions (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: Using small-volume tubes for blood collection can reduce transfusions (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Most hospitals utilize standard tubes to automatically collect four to six milliliters of blood frpm their patients for laboratory testing. However, the typical lab test usually needs less than half a milliliter of blood, resulting in over 90% of the drawn blood being wasted. There are commercially available tubes that draw less blood due to a weaker vacuum inside, which can be particularly beneficial in intensive care units (ICUs). In ICUs, patients often need numerous blood samples collected multiple times a day, which can lead to a significant loss of blood. This loss can result in anemia, as ICU patients are often unable to regenerate red blood cells quickly enough. As a result, these patients frequently require blood transfusions. Now, a world-first clinical trial has come up with an easy way to save blood.

The trial by researchers at the University of Ottawa (Ontario, Canada) involved over 27,000 patients across 25 adult ICUs. The study showed that the use of "small-volume" tubes for blood collection reduced the need for a blood transfusion in nearly one out of every 10 patients. The trial was innovative in its design, as it involved randomizing different ICUs to use either small-volume blood collection tubes or regular tubes for different periods of time, before switching to the other tubes. The researchers tracked blood transfusion data for each patient through electronic medical records, excluding those who were in the ICU for less than 48 hours.

While previous observational studies have suggested the benefits of using small-volume tubes, this is the first clinical trial to rigorously evaluate their efficacy in a hospital environment. The trial not only found that the use of these tubes reduced the incidence of anemia and the need for blood transfusions, but also confirmed that the lesser amount of blood drawn did not affect the quality of lab tests. After excluding data collected during the peak of the pandemic, the findings remained consistent, albeit not statistically significant. The research is significant because anemia can cause patients to feel weak and tired, potentially leading to other complications and extended hospital stays. Although blood transfusions are generally effective in treating anemia, they can occasionally lead to rare but serious side effects like respiratory difficulties, allergic reactions, and infections.

“This trial showed that we can save one blood transfusion for every 10 ICU patients by simply switching to small-volume tubes for blood collection,” said senior author Dr. Deborah Siegal, a scientist and hematologist at The Ottawa Hospital who led the trial. “At a time when everyone is trying to find ways to make health care more sustainable, and preserve our supply of blood products, this study provides a simple solution that can be implemented without additional cost or negative effects.

Related Links:
University of Ottawa 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Supplier
Conductive Gel
Tensive
New
Mobile Wireless Endoscope Camera
DE1270 HD
New
Normothermia System
Astoline

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Groundbreaking Robot to Revolutionize Open Microsurgery
POC 3D Imaging Platform Enables Real-Time Assessment of Surgical Specimens in OR
3D-Printed Cerebral Cortex Tissues to Enable Personalized Implantation for Repairing...
Image: The smart scalpel could help doctors hone their surgical skills (Photo courtesy of The University of Edinburgh)

Smart Scalpel with Built-In Sensors to Pave Way for Surgeries by Robotic Devices

A new study has demonstrated that scalpels with integrated sensors can be effective in monitoring the force applied by surgeons during surgeries, opening up possibilities for streamlined surgical training... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood...
Image: FDA has cleared the Stat Profile Prime Plus analyzer for micro capillary sample mode (Photo courtesy of Nova Biomedical)

Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit

Excessive blood collection for lab tests in critically ill patients is known to be a significant cause of severe anemia and increased use of blood products. This, in turn, leads to longer hospital stays... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures
Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Driven by Demand for Accurate Diagnosis of Gastr...
Global OR Integration Market Driven by Need for Improved Workflow Efficiency and...
Image: Healthmark provides innovative and cost-effective infection control solutions (Photo courtesy of Healthmark Industries)

Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries

Getinge (Gothenburg, Sweden) has acquired 100% shares in Healthmark Industries Company (Fraser, MI, USA), a provider of instrument care and infection control consumables, for about USD 320 million.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE