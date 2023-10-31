We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

NORAV Medical

Manufactures and markets PC-ECG, EKG management systems, and related non-invasive cardiac devices read more Featured Products:

Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG

Thermal Printer ECG

PC-Based ECG Device

Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
More products

Download Mobile App




Innovative Holter Device Marks Major Advancement in Long-Term Cardiac Monitoring

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 31 Oct 2023
Print article
Image: The NR-314P Holter device enables up to 14 days of continuous ambulatory ECG recording (Photo courtesy of Norav Medical)
Image: The NR-314P Holter device enables up to 14 days of continuous ambulatory ECG recording (Photo courtesy of Norav Medical)

A breakthrough Holter device that enables up to 14 days of continuous ambulatory ECG recording and boasts wireless connectivity along with an easy-to-use interface marks a major advancement in long-term cardiac monitoring.

Norav Medical (Delray Beach, FL, USA) has launched the innovative NR-314P Holter device that is engineered with cutting-edge 3-lead ECG technology, providing healthcare providers with precise and comprehensive cardiac data essential for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment plans. This advanced technology is the cornerstone of Norav's longstanding commitment to driving ECG innovation and standards-exceeding excellence. With the capability of up to 14-day ambulatory recording, the NR-314P offers a remarkable tool for continuous cardiac monitoring, enabling early detection and management of cardiac anomalies. Its high-resolution ECG processing ensures the delivery of clear and accurate cardiac data, significantly enhancing patient care and outcomes.

The compact yet robust NR-314P is equipped with Bluetooth. Its compatibility with EHR/HIS information systems like via HL7 and DICOM underscores Norav’s dedication to seamless integration and improved workflow efficiency. Designed with healthcare providers in mind, the NR-314P in combination with Norav’s NH-301 Holter analysis software features A-Fib analysis, pacemaker analysis, patient activity and respiration trends. Moreover, the device can function as a standalone unit or be linked to the Norav ECG Management System (NEMS), demonstrating remarkable versatility.

The NR-314P Holter device, weighing just 41 grams, is designed for minimal interference with daily activities while ensuring continuous cardiac monitoring. Its compact, water-resistant design, coupled with wireless connectivity, promotes user adherence to long-term monitoring. Powered by a rechargeable lithium polymer battery, the NR-314P allows for uninterrupted ECG recording during normal activities, enabling patients to wear the device 24/7 without disruption, confidently going about their day with reliable cardiac monitoring. The NR-314P is available globally, catering to the diverse needs of healthcare providers across North America, Europe CE, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

“The NR-314P sets a new benchmark in long-term Holter monitoring with its extended recording, versatile connectivity, and seamless integration into clinical workflows,” said Y. Kannar, CEO. “We are proud to introduce this breakthrough that underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of ECG technology and delivering unprecedented value to healthcare providers worldwide.”

Related Links:
Norav Medical

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Gold Supplier
Ultrasound System
FUTUS LE
New
Barrier-Free Examination Table
Ritter 244
New
Ultrasonic Diagnostic System
K10

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Plant-Based Microrobots Could Conduct Minimally Invasive Biopsies
Brain Implant Successfully Controls Both Seizures and OCD
Laser-Based Imaging Technique Enables Much Faster Tissue Diagnosis during Tumor ...
Image: Persona IQ is a first-to-world smart knee implant that captures relevant gait metrics (Photo courtesy of Zimmer Biomet)

Smart Knee Implant Tracks Patient’s Progress for 10 Years after Surgery

Knee replacement surgeries are generally considered highly effective. However, it has been observed that a number of patients are not completely happy with the surgical outcomes, and some even experience... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Image: The patented 3TR technology delivers proven PCR-level sensitivity and specificity (Photo courtesy of 3EO Health)

High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing

When it comes to point-of-care respiratory diagnostic products, there's often a trade-off between performance and affordability. Current molecular diagnostic solutions are high-performing but expensive... Read more

Business

view channel
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries
Image: The IHF Awards promote exchange of good practices in areas of healthcare leadership, environmental sustainability, and innovation (Photo courtesy of IHF)

International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners

The International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) held its annual Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner on October 26, 2023, to celebrate excellence in hospital and healthcare leadership.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE