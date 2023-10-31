Innovative Holter Device Marks Major Advancement in Long-Term Cardiac Monitoring

A breakthrough Holter device that enables up to 14 days of continuous ambulatory ECG recording and boasts wireless connectivity along with an easy-to-use interface marks a major advancement in long-term cardiac monitoring.

Norav Medical (Delray Beach, FL, USA) has launched the innovative NR-314P Holter device that is engineered with cutting-edge 3-lead ECG technology, providing healthcare providers with precise and comprehensive cardiac data essential for accurate diagnosis and effective treatment plans. This advanced technology is the cornerstone of Norav's longstanding commitment to driving ECG innovation and standards-exceeding excellence. With the capability of up to 14-day ambulatory recording, the NR-314P offers a remarkable tool for continuous cardiac monitoring, enabling early detection and management of cardiac anomalies. Its high-resolution ECG processing ensures the delivery of clear and accurate cardiac data, significantly enhancing patient care and outcomes.

The compact yet robust NR-314P is equipped with Bluetooth. Its compatibility with EHR/HIS information systems like via HL7 and DICOM underscores Norav’s dedication to seamless integration and improved workflow efficiency. Designed with healthcare providers in mind, the NR-314P in combination with Norav’s NH-301 Holter analysis software features A-Fib analysis, pacemaker analysis, patient activity and respiration trends. Moreover, the device can function as a standalone unit or be linked to the Norav ECG Management System (NEMS), demonstrating remarkable versatility.

The NR-314P Holter device, weighing just 41 grams, is designed for minimal interference with daily activities while ensuring continuous cardiac monitoring. Its compact, water-resistant design, coupled with wireless connectivity, promotes user adherence to long-term monitoring. Powered by a rechargeable lithium polymer battery, the NR-314P allows for uninterrupted ECG recording during normal activities, enabling patients to wear the device 24/7 without disruption, confidently going about their day with reliable cardiac monitoring. The NR-314P is available globally, catering to the diverse needs of healthcare providers across North America, Europe CE, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

“The NR-314P sets a new benchmark in long-term Holter monitoring with its extended recording, versatile connectivity, and seamless integration into clinical workflows,” said Y. Kannar, CEO. “We are proud to introduce this breakthrough that underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of ECG technology and delivering unprecedented value to healthcare providers worldwide.”

