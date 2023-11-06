We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopy to Benefit Broader Patient Group

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Nov 2023
Print article
The expanded indications for NaviCam Stomach Capsule include examinations in pediatric patients and in patients with high BMI (Photo courtesy of AnX Robotica)
The expanded indications for NaviCam Stomach Capsule include examinations in pediatric patients and in patients with high BMI (Photo courtesy of AnX Robotica)

Traditional gastroscopy is recognized as a highly accurate method for identifying and locating stomach lesions, making it a leading diagnostic tool for gastric ailments. However, this procedure is known to be invasive and can cause discomfort to the patient if performed without sedation, leading to lower rates of patient compliance. Although sedation can make the process more bearable and boost compliance, the costs, potential discomfort, and risk of adverse reactions linked to anesthesia remain significant concerns. In standard capsule endoscopy, the capsule's journey through the digestive system relies solely on the body's natural movements and gravity, which often results in incomplete views of the stomach's interior. Now, an innovative approach combines magnetic guidance with smart software, allowing doctors to remotely navigate a capsule within the body with robotic precision.

AnX Robotica Corporation’s (Plano, TX, USA) NaviCam Stomach Capsule System provides a less invasive alternative, providing real-time, five-dimensional navigation—combining three spatial and two rotational directions—handled by an operator using a dedicated control station. This system allows the operator precise command over the capsule, enabling it to move in any direction within the stomach, pivot, and even "jump" to specific areas as needed.

A large, prospective, and multi-center blind study has shown that the NaviCam Stomach System is a safe alternative for visualizing gastric mucosa by utilizing remote magnetic steering without the need for sedation or insertion of a tube. Available for use in various clinical settings, including emergency rooms, it is suitable for adults aged 22 and older who have a body mass index (BMI) of less than 38. Following expanded indications of the magnetically controlled capsule endoscopy system, the NaviCam Stomach Capsule can now also be used for visualization of the stomachs of individuals as young as 6 years old, as well as for patients with a BMI up to 65 and a waist circumference not exceeding 77 inches. These expanded indications allow for its application in pediatric assessments and in patients with higher BMIs.

"With the expanded indications for MCCE to include the pediatric population as well as those with a high BMI, the NaviCam MCCE System becomes an excellent option for a broad group of patients,” said Stu Wildhorn, Vice President of Marketing for AnX Robotica.

Related Links:
AnX Robotica Corporation

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Specimen Collection & Transport
Specimen Collection & Transport Devices
New
Patient Monitor
PROview 10
Gold Supplier
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
AI Device to Improve Surgical Training in Keyhole and Laparoscopic Procedures
Novel Tissue Containment System for Manual Morcellation Lowers Risk of Cancer Cell...
Advanced Anesthesia Technology to Precisely Control Unconsciousness Could Reduce...
Image: Hubly Drill with first-of-its-kind SMART Auto-Stop is designed for use in any setting (Photo courtesy of Hubly Surgical)

First Bedside-ICU Neurosurgical Drill a Game-Changer for Neurosurgeons

Historical records show that the practice of burr hole craniotomies has been around for thousands of years. Today, this procedure still holds its place, especially when quick action is needed to relieve... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Image: The patented 3TR technology delivers proven PCR-level sensitivity and specificity (Photo courtesy of 3EO Health)

High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing

When it comes to point-of-care respiratory diagnostic products, there's often a trade-off between performance and affordability. Current molecular diagnostic solutions are high-performing but expensive... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020

 

ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE