We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
PURITAN MEDICAL

Download Mobile App




Cutting-Edge Wearable Device with Gold Nanowires to Enhance Disease Diagnosis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Nov 2023
Print article
Image: A novel approach uses various gold nanowires to develop intelligent healthcare sensors (Photo courtesy of POSTECH)
Image: A novel approach uses various gold nanowires to develop intelligent healthcare sensors (Photo courtesy of POSTECH)

Gold, known for its stability, excellent electrical conductivity, and biocompatibility, is widely used in the medical and energy sectors. It is also becoming increasingly popular in advanced wearable technology. Wearable devices, which come in various forms like attachments and patches, are crucial for monitoring physical, chemical, and electrophysiological signals for disease diagnosis and management. Recent research has been focusing on creating wearables that can simultaneously measure multiple bio-signals. However, this poses challenges due to the need for different materials for each signal, leading to complex fabrication, interface damage, and decreased stability of the device. Moreover, analyzing these diverse signals typically requires additional processing systems and algorithms. Researchers have now made a breakthrough by utilizing gold (Au) nanowires in different shapes to create an integrated wearable sensor capable of measuring and processing two bio-signals at the same time.

At Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH, Gyeongbuk, Korea), researchers have innovatively combined gold with silver (Ag) nanowires which are recognized for their extreme thinness, lightness, and conductivity, and are generally used in wearable devices. They first developed bulk gold nanowires by coating silver nanowires with gold, thus preventing the galvanic reaction. Then, they created hollow gold nanowires by selectively etching away the silver from the gold-coated nanowires. The bulk gold nanowires demonstrated high sensitivity to temperature changes, while the hollow gold nanowires were particularly responsive to the slightest variations in strain.

These nanowires were then arranged on a substrate made of styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene (SEBS) polymer, ensuring a seamless integration without separations. By using two types of gold nanowires, each with unique properties, the researchers were able to make an integrated sensor that simultaneously measures temperature and strain. They also developed a logic circuit for signal processing, employing a negative gauge factor achieved by adding micrometer-scale corrugations to the pattern. This innovation resulted in a smart wearable device system capable of capturing and analyzing signals using a single material of Au.

The sensors displayed excellent performance in detecting subtle muscle movements, identifying heartbeats, recognizing speech from vocal cord tremors, and monitoring body temperature changes. Remarkably, these sensors remained highly stable without damaging the material interfaces. Their flexibility and stretchability allowed for perfect adherence to the contours of the skin.

“This research underscores the potential for the development of a futuristic bioelectronics platform capable of analyzing a diverse range of bio-signals,” said Professor Sei Kwang Hahn who led the research team. “We envision new prospects across various industries including healthcare and integrated electronic systems.”

Related Links:
POSTECH 

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Specimen Collection & Transport
New
Washer Thermodisinfector
MAT LD500
New
Gold Supplier
Ultrasound System
FUTUS LE

Print article
Detecto

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
Image: The AI tool detects cardiac diseases that doctors often miss (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors

Doctors generally use stethoscopes to listen for the characteristic lub-dub sounds made by heart valves opening and closing. They also listen for less prominent sounds that indicate problems with these valves.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Biologic Repair Patch Uses Natural Body Motion to Fix Herniated Discs
First Biological Implants Used for Treatment of Cartilage Lesions and Osteoarthritis...
AR-Based Surgical Visualization and Navigation System Sees First Inpatient Utili...
Image: Researchers tested the new 3D-printed material\'s resistance to fatigue (Photo courtesy of WSU Photo Services)

Novel Surgical Implant Kills Infection-Causing Bacteria Without Compromising Tissue Integration

Around the world, numerous surgeries, including hip and knee replacements, are routinely performed. One major complication of these procedures is bacterial colonization on the implants, a primary factor... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring...
Image: The patented 3TR technology delivers proven PCR-level sensitivity and specificity (Photo courtesy of 3EO Health)

High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing

When it comes to point-of-care respiratory diagnostic products, there's often a trade-off between performance and affordability. Current molecular diagnostic solutions are high-performing but expensive... Read more

Business

view channel
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
Image: With 5G technology becoming more widely available, remote-controlled robotic surgery is likely to become a reality (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries

The advent of 5G technology is poised to revolutionize the medical device industry, particularly in the realm of telehealth. Through 5G-enabled sensors, teleconferencing has become more advanced, letting... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
Arab Health 2021
Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH

 

2019
ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
ARAB HEALTH 2017
ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE