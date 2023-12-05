Novel Endovascular Catheter Opens Blocked Arteries Deep Within Lungs

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- First Clinical-Grade Diagnostic Wrist-Worn Device Designed for Long Term Monitoring of Atrial Fibrillation
- Innovative Gel Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Challenging Gastrointestinal Leaks
- Programmable Bacteria Could Cure Cancer with Single $1 Dose
- Machine Learning Model Accurately Predicts Cardiac Arrest in ICU Patients Using ECG Data
- Cutting-Edge Wearable Device with Gold Nanowires to Enhance Disease Diagnosis
- Next-Generation Robotic-Exoscope Delivers Leap Forward in Optical Performance and Robotics to Modernize ORs
- New Surgical Implant to Transform Treatment of Complex Bone Infections
- First-of-Its-Kind 4K Single-Use Surgical Arthroscope Simplifies Endoscopy
- Soft Supercapacitor Could Power Implantable Devices
- Novel Surgical Implant Kills Infection-Causing Bacteria Without Compromising Tissue Integration
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
- International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
- Unprecedented AI Integration Transforming Surgery Landscape, Say Experts
- New WHO Guidelines to Revolutionize AI in Healthcare
- Getinge Acquires US-Based Medical Equipment Provider Healthmark Industries
- Global Surgical Lights Market Driven by Increasing Number of Procedures
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
- AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
- Ground-Breaking Tool Predicts 10-Year Risk of Esophageal Cancer
- AI Tool Analyzes Capsule Endoscopy Videos for Accurately Predicting Patient Outcomes for Crohn’s Disease
- AI Sketch-Based Object Detection Tool Could Revolutionize Tumor Detection
- High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near Antigen Pricing
- Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving Benefit
- Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing
- Innovative Device Measures Glucose in Saliva for More Convenient Diabetes Monitoring
- Portable Rapid Diagnostic Assay Identifies Hemorrhaging Patients Using Small Blood Sample
