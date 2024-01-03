We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Tissue-Integrated Sensitive Glucose Nanosenor to Revolutionize Diabetes Management

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Jan 2024
Image: The tissue-integrated sensitive glucose nanosenor uses inactive glucose oxidase enzyme for continuous glucose monitoring (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
The key task of monitoring blood glucose levels is typically accomplished through the use of enzyme glucose oxidase (GOx)-based electrochemical sensors. Despite their effectiveness, these sensors produce the toxic byproduct hydrogen peroxide and also require cumbersome electrical components and batteries, complicating the development of continuous, implantable monitoring devices. An alternative approach involves single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs), which, when excited by light, emit near-infrared fluorescence that penetrates tissue and can be captured by non-invasive bioimaging techniques. However, integrating GOx with SWCNTs to create nanosensors is challenging as the typical method for attaching molecules to SWCNTs, sonication, deactivates the GOx molecules.

To address these challenges, scientists at the University of California, Berkeley (Berkeley, CA, USA) have innovated a battery-free fluorescent nanosensor that combines SWCNTs with an inactive form of GOx. This groundbreaking design allows for the continuous, reversible, and non-invasive bioimaging of glucose levels in body fluids and tissues. This development overturns the prevailing belief that GOx-based sensors require active GOx for effective glucose sensing. Through sonication, the team produced GOx-loaded SWCNT sensors capable of accurately and selectively detecting glucose in various mediums like serum, plasma, and even within mouse brain tissue.

The researchers attributed this surprising finding to the ability of the inactive GOx enzyme to bind glucose without converting it. Binding alone was sufficient to modulate the fluorescence signal. To be completely independent of GOx activity, the researchers also constructed a GOx enzyme that even lacked the reactive group for glucose conversion. The resulting apo-GOx-SWCNT sensor detected glucose in body fluids and mouse brain slices as reliably as the original conjugate of SWCNT and natural GOx. The researchers point out that the use of inactive GOx molecules has major advantages. For example, the manufacturing process of the GOx-SWCNT nanosensors can be simplified by using sonication as an effective preparation step. In addition, as the analyte is not consumed by the enzyme reaction, no toxic byproducts are produced, and the measurements are intrinsically reversible, allowing for non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring in tissue fluids.

