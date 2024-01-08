We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Innovative Catheter Design Prevents Bacterial Infections

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 08 Jan 2024
Print article
Image: A diagram of the new catheter design (Photo courtesy of Caltech)
Image: A diagram of the new catheter design (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Bacteria have developed efficient swimming abilities, which can pose significant health risks, particularly in medical settings where catheters are commonly used. These thin tubes, meant to remove fluids from the body, can unfortunately serve as pathways for bacteria to enter and cause urinary tract infections, leading to substantial healthcare costs worldwide. In response, researchers have developed a novel catheter tube that significantly hampers the ability of bacteria to move upstream, effectively reducing the potential for infections without relying on antibiotics or other chemical treatments. This new design, optimized through advanced artificial intelligence (AI), has shown a remarkable 100-fold reduction in the number of bacteria swimming upstream in laboratory experiments.

Fluid inside catheter tubes exhibits what's known as Poiseuille flow, where the fluid moves faster in the center and slows near the walls. Bacteria exploit this by using a unique motion, moving forward along the walls and then back in the middle, to progress through the tube. Researchers at California Institute of Technology (Caltech, Pasadena, CA, USA;) decided to tackle this problem with simple geometries by designing tubes with triangular protrusions, similar to shark fins, lining the tube’s walls. Simulated models demonstrated that these structures effectively redirect bacteria towards the center of the tube where the faster flow sweeps them back downstream. Additionally, the triangles' fin-like curvature creates vortices that disrupt the bacteria's progress. The researchers then set out to verify the design experimentally with the help of additional biology expertise. The team was supported by their previous research into the navigation mechanisms of the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, a rice grain–sized soil organism commonly studied in research labs, providing them with the tools needed to observe and analyze the movements of microscopic organisms. They utilized 3D printing to create these specially designed catheter tubes and employed high-speed cameras to track bacterial movements. The results were significant, showing a two-order magnitude decrease in the ability of bacteria to swim upstream.

Further simulations were conducted to identify the most effective shape for the triangular obstacles. The team created microfluidic channels, mimicking common catheter tubes, with these optimized triangular designs. Observations of E. coli bacteria moving through these channels closely matched their simulations. To enhance the design further, the team employed advanced AI techniques known as neural operators, drastically reducing the computation time from days to minutes. This AI-optimized model suggested slight modifications to the triangle shapes, boosting their efficacy by an additional 5% in preventing bacteria from swimming upstream. This groundbreaking design represents a significant stride in medical technology, offering a safer and more efficient way to prevent catheter-associated urinary tract infections without the need for antibiotics, marking a significant advancement in patient care and infection control.

"Our journey from theory to simulation, experiment, and, finally, to real-time monitoring within these microfluidic landscapes is a compelling demonstration of how theoretical concepts can be brought to life, offering tangible solutions to real-world challenges," said Tingtao Edmond Zhou, postdoctoral scholar in chemical engineering and a co-first author of the study.

Related Links:
Caltech

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Supplier
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
Gold Supplier
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus

Print article
Detecto

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Pioneering Minimally Invasive Technique Promises Safer Heart Valve Procedure
Groundbreaking Technology Paves Way for Permanent Implantable Medical Devices
First-Of-Kind Endoscopic Ultrasound Technology Offers Groundbreaking Approach to...
Image: The world’s first flexible robotic surgical system will integrate advanced sensor technology (Photo courtesy of EndoQuest)

Novel Flexible Robotic System to Offer Best-In-Class Endoscopic Visualization

A revolutionary flexible endoluminal robotic system will combine market-leading sensor technology into its visualization component, ultimately improving patient outcomes and redefining a new standard of... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Image: SERF SAS is recognized for its innovations in hip implants, including the original Dual Mobility Cup (Photo courtesy of SERF SAS)

Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS

Stryker (San Jose, CA, USA), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has executed a binding offer to acquire SERF SAS (Décines-Charpieu, France), a joint replacement company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE