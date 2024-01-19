We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Breakthrough Digital Technology Solutions to Improve Heart and Brain Health Globally

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 Jan 2024
Print article
Image: Research aims to harness technology for improved heart and brain health (Photo courtesy of American Heart Association)
Image: Research aims to harness technology for improved heart and brain health (Photo courtesy of American Heart Association)

The need for technology-based solutions to enhance healthcare is evident, yet many people are hesitant to embrace these solutions due to issues like lack of trust, relevance, or ease of use. Recognizing these challenges, the research community is actively working to validate and develop scalable, engaging health-tech solutions that could benefit individuals across various socioeconomic backgrounds. The Journal of the American Heart Association has dedicated a special issue to showcasing research projects focused on innovative digital technology solutions aimed at improving heart and brain health globally.

Among the notable studies featured in this issue comes from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital (CCHMC, Cincinnati, OH, USA). The research involved developing a point-of-care echocardiography method to enhance cardiac diagnostic access for American Indian communities, particularly in remote areas. This study in primary care clinics within the Indian Health Service demonstrated that clinicians, even those previously unfamiliar with echocardiography, could be effectively trained to perform point-of-care screening echocardiograms. Interestingly, the study revealed that nearly 6% of American Indians screened had a newly identified, clinically significant abnormality.

Another significant research highlighted in the issue was conducted by Children’s National Hospital (Washington, DC, USA), focusing on the use of artificial intelligence in detecting rheumatic heart disease through echocardiography, specifically targeting mitral regurgitation. Echocardiography is crucial for early detection of rheumatic heart disease, particularly in children who may not yet exhibit symptoms. The goal is to prevent the disease from advancing. The study explored the application of machine learning in identifying and analyzing mitral regurgitation on standard portable echocardiograms. The findings were promising, indicating that the AI method could detect rheumatic heart disease with accuracy comparable to expert cardiologists. This suggests that AI could be an effective tool in expanding access to echocardiography screening, potentially enabling larger-scale screenings by non-physician healthcare workers.

“These initial findings are promising. They represent an important step toward our goal — the validation of scalable digital solutions for cardiovascular disease,” said American Heart Association volunteer and author of the issue’s Editor’s Page James A. Weyhenmeyer, Ph.D. “Research projects underway and featured in this special journal issue look at creating digital solutions and making them evidence-based, accessible and user-friendly — whether health care professionals or patients use them.”

Related Links:
CCHMC
Children’s National Hospital

Visit expo >
Platinum Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B

Print article
Detecto

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Technology Illuminates Lung and Ovarian Cancer during Surgery
Injectable Angioplasty Balloon Catheter Transforms Peripheral Procedures
AI Predicts Death and Complications in Angioplasty and Stent Patients
Image: The SmartFrame OR Stereotactic System has been granted FDA clearance (Photo courtesy of ClearPoint Neuro)

Stereotactic Navigation System Enhances Precision of Brain and Spinal Surgeries

The integration of image-guided navigation with intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has facilitated real-time surgical decisions to improve clinical outcomes. Now, a stereotactic system is... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
Image: KARL STORZ and Innersight Labs have combined forces to push AI solutions for healthcare (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)

Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs

KARL STORZ (Tuttlingen, Germany), a family-owned MedTech company, has acquired Innersight Labs Ltd. (ISL, London, UK), an innovative software manufacturer for an undisclosed amount. Apart from state-of-the-art... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE