First and Only Technology Uses Smartphone to Detect Heart Disease in One Minute at POC

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Jan 2024
Image: A patented technology utilizes motion sensors to detect signs of heart disease (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: A patented technology utilizes motion sensors to detect signs of heart disease (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac arrhythmia, is symptomless in about 40% of patients. Even without symptoms, untreated atrial fibrillation can significantly increase the risk of stroke, heart failure, and death. Traditional detection methods, like ECG recordings in medical facilities, often miss atrial fibrillation due to its intermittent nature. This leads to a majority of cases remaining undiagnosed until severe complications, such as strokes, occur. Now, a groundbreaking technology can detect several major heart diseases with high accuracy using just a single clinical modality, without the need for specialized medical equipment.

CardioSignal’s (Turku, Finland\ technology utilizes motion data from smartphone gyroscopes and accelerometers to monitor specific rotational movements of the heart. This innovative approach enables the precise detection of abnormal heart functions. The process involves placing a smartphone on the patient’s chest for one minute to gather data. A clinically validated algorithm then analyzes the motion data in a secure cloud service, delivering immediate results. The CardioSignal technology offers a non-invasive, accurate one-minute measurement for detecting atrial fibrillation signs. When atrial fibrillation indicators are found in two consecutive measurements, patients can be promptly referred for an ECG.

This method is patient-friendly, requiring no skin contact and offering comfort during the measurement. Early detection of atrial fibrillation in various healthcare settings, including clinics, pharmacies, and hospitals, can lead to timely medical intervention. Currently, CardioSignal's technology can generate digital biomarkers for atrial fibrillation and heart failure, validated in clinical studies, with further research underway to expand its capabilities to include detection of aortic stenosis, coronary artery disease, and pulmonary artery hypertension.

“Currently, primary care has very limited tools to detect heart diseases, like heart failure patients who are often already experiencing symptoms,” said cardiologist Dr. Juuso Blomster, founder and CEO of CardioSignal. “We can support the shift in cardiovascular care from treating complications to earlier detection and prevention.”

