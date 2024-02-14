We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Customizable Bio-Adhesive Patches for Different Organs Can Seal Internal Wounds

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Feb 2024
Print article
Image: Researchers have developed novel underwater bio-adhesive patches with mussel adhesive protein (Photo courtesy of POSTECH)
Image: Researchers have developed novel underwater bio-adhesive patches with mussel adhesive protein (Photo courtesy of POSTECH)

The field of adhesives caters to a variety of applications, ranging from everyday uses in materials like paper and fabric to more specialized domains such as woodworking. In the medical field, adhesives are indispensable, serving purposes like suturing internal wounds and affixing sensors or medical devices. Now, researchers have achieved a breakthrough in this field by developing medical adhesives that can be tailored for different organs, offering not only superior underwater adhesion but also composed of natural materials to ensure safety and biocompatibility in the human body.

Researchers at POSTECH (Gyeongbuk. Korea) have developed customized underwater bio-adhesive patches (CUBAPs) by combining mussel adhesive protein with polyacrylic acid and polymethacrylic acid. In its dry form, the adhesive patch is non-sticky but becomes highly adhesive in the human body or other moist environments. The researchers have developed a way to modulate the degradation time and mechanical hardness by altering the ratios of polyacrylic acid and polymethacrylic acid. This adaptability allows for a personalized adhesive solution to meet the varied structural and biological requirements of different organs. The team has engineered three variants of these adhesive patches, successfully applying them in animal treatments and implants.

The CUBAPs demonstrated robust adhesion in highly dynamic organs, such as the heart and bladder. They also achieved positive outcomes in adjusting biodegradation periods and flexibility for the transplantation of muscle regeneration electronic devices. The CUBAPs can play a vital role in effectively sealing internal wounds, leaks, and perforations across various organs, thereby supporting healing and tissue regeneration. As the research and implementation of internal transplant devices grow, there is increasing demand for adhesives that can reliably secure these devices, ensuring robust underwater adhesion and minimal side effects. The customization of properties like biodegradation time is critical, given the distinct biological environments of different organs. Presently, the CUBAPs are under clinical assessment to reduce scarring in skin closures.

“This research paves the way for personalized medical applications. We plan to enhance and refine the process through subsequent studies, with the goal of effective applications in diverse biomedical fields,” said Hwa Hui Shin, a senior researcher from K-MEDI Hub. “Our study has confirmed the effectiveness and versatility of the developed bio-adhesive patches. We look forward to their evolving into commercial products, meeting the demands of the healthcare sector.”

Related Links:
POSTECH 

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner
Aquilion Serve SP

Print article
Detecto

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Rapid Exchange Microcatheter Features Smallest Tip Leading Edge for High P...
Surgical Robotic System Integrated with New Imaging Technology to Enhance Visual...
Next-Gen Stroke Revascularization Catheter Improves Navigation and Access to Clots...
Image: Thin, flexible cables with craters on the surface lead to fewer infections in patients (Photo courtesy of ETH Zurich)

New Cable System for Heart Pumps Reduces Risk of Infection

Many patients awaiting a heart transplant rely on a life-sustaining pump connected directly to their heart. This pump, which has similar power consumption as a TV, is powered by an external battery through... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE