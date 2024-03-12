We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Novel Left Ventricular Assist Device Could Provide Alternative Treatment Option to Cardiac Transplantation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 Mar 2024
Print article
Image: The novel LVAD could also offer an alternative treatment option to long-term support in end-stage heart failure (Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech)
Image: The novel LVAD could also offer an alternative treatment option to long-term support in end-stage heart failure (Photo courtesy of Georgia Tech)

In the United States, heart failure affects nearly seven million people, with about 400,000 deaths annually related to the condition. It often leads to reduced mobility, diminished quality of life, and inability to work, thus presenting a substantial public health care challenge. Heart failure is a deteriorating disease, and no effective treatment exists for its end stage. While cardiac transplantation remains the sole option for many, the scarcity of donor hearts is a significant limitation. Left ventricular assist device (LVAD) heart pumps offer a vital alternative, aiding patients with end-stage heart failure in maintaining blood circulation. LVAD implantation, however, is not without its complications. These include infection, blood clotting (thrombosis), stroke, and bleeding, largely attributed to blood damage by the implanted devices. These issues often necessitate invasive surgeries. Another major concern with current LVADs is the percutaneous drivelines used for powering the device. These drivelines, penetrating the skin, can lead to infections, rehospitalizations, and further surgeries. Additionally, they limit patient mobility, adversely affecting their quality of life.

Now, a multi-institutional research project led by the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech, Atlanta, GA, USA) aims to develop an innovative LVAD as a treatment alternative to cardiac transplantation and as long-term support in end-stage heart failure. This project aims to rectify the shortcomings of existing LVADs, thereby making the therapy more efficient and less invasive. The proposed device enhancements aim to reduce blood damage, blood clot formation, and complications from drivelines, such as infection and mobility restrictions. The research team combines interdisciplinary expertise, encompassing advanced engineering designs, antithrombotic slippery hydrophilic (SLIC) coatings, wireless power transfer systems, and magnetically levitated driving mechanisms, along with extensive preclinical testing. Upon completion, following clinical trials and regulatory approvals, this new LVAD could offer a significantly less invasive long-term support option for heart failure patients. This SLIC LVAD holds promise not only for civilian use but also for benefiting military personnel and veterans. Additionally, many of the groundbreaking technologies developed, like wireless power transfer for medical devices and antithrombotic coatings, have potential applications beyond this specific project.

Related Links:
Georgia Tech

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
EMG/NCV Testing Unit
Cadwell EMG/NCV/EP Sierra Summit Device

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Biomaterial Combined with Unique Microsurgical Approach Speeds up Soft Tissue...
Nanosurgical Tool Performs Biopsy of Living Cell Repeatedly during Exposure to C...
Tiny Wireless Bulbs Placed Inside Body Could Revolutionize Clinical Health Care
Image: The epiNanopaint could spare dialysis and heart patients the need for repeated surgeries (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

High-Tech Paint Could Eliminate Need for Multiple Surgeries in Heart and Dialysis Patients

Vascular surgeons frequently undertake "revascularizations" to treat cardiovascular diseases, restoring blood flow to regions that have either lost it or are receiving inadequate supply.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE