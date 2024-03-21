We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Millimeter-Scale, Chip-Less and Battery-Less Implant Wirelessly Monitors Health Parameters

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Mar 2024
Print article
Image: The miniaturized implantable sensor eliminates the need for transcutaneous wires, integrated circuit chips, or bulky readout equipment (Photo courtesy of Peking University)
Image: The miniaturized implantable sensor eliminates the need for transcutaneous wires, integrated circuit chips, or bulky readout equipment (Photo courtesy of Peking University)

Implantable sensors are capable of directly interfacing with different organs accurately evaluating an individual’s health status. However, deriving signals from such sensors primarily requires transcutaneous wires, integrated circuit chips, or cumbersome readout equipment. All this raises the risks of infection, reduces biocompatibility, or limits portability. Now, scientists have developed a set of millimeter-scale, chip-less, and battery-free magnetic implants paired with a fully integrated wearable device for measuring biophysical and biochemical signals.

The millimeter-scale, chip-less, and battery-less implant developed by scientists from Peking University (Beijing, China) allows for the wireless monitoring of various health indicators without the need for wires that penetrate the skin, integrated circuit chips, or large, bulky reading devices. This new approach minimizes the risk of infection, enhances biocompatibility, and significantly improves the ease of carrying the monitoring equipment. The system consists of millimeter-sized, chip-less, and battery-less magnetic implants that communicate wirelessly with a wearable device worn on the skin. This wearable device triggers vibrations in the magnetic implants and then captures the resulting motion. The movement of the implants provides accurate information about the biophysical state around the implants and the concentration of certain biochemicals, depending on how the implant's surface has been modified.

In tests conducted on rats, this system was able to measure vital health parameters such as the viscosity of cerebrospinal fluid, intracranial pressure, and glucose levels effectively. Its compact design opens up possibilities for the continuous, wireless monitoring of a wide range of biophysical and biochemical states within living organisms. This system's adaptability means it can be used to monitor various important health metrics throughout the body. This includes cardiovascular measurements such as blood pressure and blood viscosity, dental and orthopedic pressures, abdominal pressure, and even the distribution of molecules and cells within the body. This versatility heralds a new era in diagnosing, treating, and managing a broad spectrum of acute and chronic diseases.

The development of these tiny magnetic implants represents a significant advancement in health monitoring technology, potentially revolutionizing medical practices. With further development, this technology could significantly improve healthcare standards, empowering individuals to manage their health with an unprecedented level of precision and convenience. However, the long-term stability and biocompatibility of the magnetic implants pose challenges that need to be addressed through further research and development. Despite these challenges, ongoing advancements in technology and further explorations in research are expected to effectively tackle these issues.

“Our miniaturized system presents exciting possibilities for advancing health monitoring,” said Han Mengdi from Peking University, the lead researcher of this project. “By inserting a tiny magnetic implant into the body, it can provide a rich set of real-time data related to your health status. We aim to use such magnetic implants to enhance the way we monitor and manage health.”

Related Links:
Peking University

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Intraventricular Neuroendosopic System
MINOP

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Video Laryngoscopy Found Most Effective Method for Intubating Patients Undergoing...
Novel Technology Monitors and Lowers Bleeding Complications in Patients Undergoing...
Chemotherapy Followed By Novel Surgery Can Help Safely Remove Inoperable Pancreatic...
Image: The Autonomous System for Tumor Resection (ASTR) precisely removes cancerous tumors (Photo courtesy of IMERSE Lab; Johns Hopkins)

Surgical Robot Outperforms Human Surgeons in Precise Removal of Cancerous Tumors

Surgically removing tumors from sensitive areas, such as the head and neck, poses significant challenges. The goal during surgery is to take out the cancerous tissue while saving as much healthy tissue as possible.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE