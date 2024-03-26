We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




New AI Tool Predicts Medical Events to Support Clinical Decision-Making in Healthcare Settings

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Mar 2024
Print article
Image: The AI tool predicts the health trajectory of patients by forecasting future disorders, symptoms, medications and procedures (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The AI tool predicts the health trajectory of patients by forecasting future disorders, symptoms, medications and procedures (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

In a new study, researchers have demonstrated the potential of a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool in predicting a patient’s health trajectory by forecasting future disorders, symptoms, medications, and procedures. This innovative tool could be used to aid clinical decision-making, healthcare monitoring, and improving the efficiency of clinical trials.

The tool – called Foresight – was developed by a team of researchers that included investigators from King’s College London (London, UK) and trained on data from extensive NHS electronic health records (EHRs). Foresight uses a deep learning approach to recognize complex patterns within the vast data of EHRs, both structured and unstructured, for generating predictive insights. The team utilized data from more than 811,000 patients for training three distinct Foresight models and extracted and processed the unstructured (free-text) and structured data (age, ethnicity, and sex) within the EHRs.

The team validated its predictive accuracy by comparing how well its predictions matched the actual health outcomes noted in a smaller data subset. When forecasting the next 10 possible disorders that could appear next in a patient timeline, Foresight correctly identified the next disorder 68% and 76% of the time in two UK NHS Trusts and 88% of the time in the US MIMIC-III dataset. Similarly, when forecasting the next new biomedical concept which could be a disorder, symptom, relapse, or medication, Foresight achieved a precision of 80%, 81%, and 91%, respectively.

Clinicians also evaluated Foresight's accuracy by creating mock patient timelines with various medical scenarios. When a unanimous agreement on a predicted medical event was reached among the clinicians, Foresight's predictions were found to be 93% relevant from a clinical standpoint. This showcases Foresight's capability for practical applications in risk forecasting, clinical research emulation, disorder progression studies, intervention simulations, and educational purposes.

“Our study shows that Foresight can achieve high levels of precision in predicting health trajectories of patients, demonstrating it could be a valuable tool to aid decision making and inform clinical research,” said Zeljko Kraljevic, Research Fellow in Health Informatics at King's College London. “The proposed purpose of Foresight is not to enable patients to self-diagnose or predict their future, but it could potentially be used as an aid by clinicians to make sure a diagnosis is not missed or for continual patient monitoring for real-time risk prediction. One of the main advantages of Foresight that it can easily scale to more patients, hospital or disorders with minimal or no modifications, and the more data it receives the better it gets.”

Related Links:
King’s College London

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Wireless Handheld Ultrasound System
TE Air

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
AR Headset-Enhanced Abdominal Surgery Empower Surgeons to Perform More Efficient...
Bioinspired Adhesive Offers Effective Solution to Re-Sealing Dural Membrane after...
Surgical Robot Outperforms Human Surgeons in Precise Removal of Cancerous Tumors...
Image: The new device for monitoring the bladder comprise multiple sensors which work together to measure strain (Photo courtesy of Northwestern University)

Soft, Flexible, Battery-Free Implant Continuously Monitors Bladder Function

Millions of people across the world struggle with bladder dysfunctions due to nerve, brain, or spinal cord problems arising from congenital conditions like spina bifida or injuries acquired during their lifetime.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE