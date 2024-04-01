We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




New Technology to Revolutionize Valvular Heart Disease Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: There has been a paradigm shift in how valvular heart diseases are diagnosed and treated (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: There has been a paradigm shift in how valvular heart diseases are diagnosed and treated (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Valvular heart disease, which affects the function of any of the heart's four valves, impacts 2.5% of the U.S. population and 13% of those aged 80 and over. Often, the disease remains undetected until it progresses to the point of causing symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, or fatigue. Early identification can significantly improve life quality through treatments that halt disease progression. Traditionally, the presence of valvular heart disease has been determined through stethoscope examination, though emerging technologies promise enhanced diagnostic capabilities.

In a paper published in The Lancet, researchers from Rutgers Health (New Brunswick, NJ, USA) and other institutions shed light on current and future technologies that could soon help doctors reduce the number of Americans who die each year from valvular heart disease (roughly 25,000). The research highlights how artificial intelligence (AI) can identify heart murmurs at infrasonic frequencies, imperceptible to the human ear. Additionally, electrocardiograms and wearable devices, by recording the heart's electrical activity and collecting data on heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels, can aid AI in detecting early-stage valvular heart disease and monitoring its progression post-diagnosis.

The role of primary care physicians in the early detection of valvular heart disease could also be expanded. Currently, few have the necessary tools and knowledge for diagnosis; however, recent studies indicate that portable ultrasound devices combined with AI could facilitate the diagnosis of heart diseases. This approach could enable the integration of valvular heart disease screenings into regular check-ups, especially for those at increased risk. AI can also enhance patient care by creating a digital twin for each patient, utilizing ultrasound and other imaging data. This virtual model can predict individual responses to therapies and surgeries, thereby refining treatment choices.

The paper also discusses advancements in surgical treatments and the advent of transcatheter valve replacements as a less invasive option for some patients, eliminating the need for major chest openings. Although prosthetic valves currently do not match the performance of natural valve tissue over time due to their inability to regenerate, research is underway on a new generation of more adaptable prosthetics and resorbable valvular prostheses in clinical trials. These innovative prostheses are designed to be replaced by the body with functional organic valves over time, offering a promising solution, particularly for younger patients likely to need multiple valve replacements throughout their lives.

“We are witnessing a paradigm shift in how valvular heart diseases are diagnosed and treated,” said Partho Sengupta, Henry Rutgers Professor of Cardiology and chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Disease and Hypertension at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “The innovation, discovery and future of clinical care that we have envisioned at Rutgers now find their way in The Lancet, and it’s heartening that this road map may also be incorporated globally in our fight against valvular heart disease.”

Related Links:
Rutgers Health

Visit expo >
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Ceiling-Mounted Digital Radiography System
Radiography 5000 C

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Simple Prevention Protocol Can Reduce Dangerous Surgical Site Infections
Novel Smart Implants to Continuously Monitor and Actively Promote Bone Healing
Cloud Endoscopy System Enables Real-Time Image Processing on the Cloud
Image: The Maestro System powered by NVIDIA Holoscan paves the way for next-generation laparoscopy (Photo courtesy of Moon Surgical)

Robotic Surgery System with Computer Vision-Based Capability Paves Way for Next-Generation Laparoscopy

Laparoscopy is a surgical technique where surgeons operate through small incisions with an internal camera and instruments. Now, a novel robotic technology designed to empower surgeons during laparoscopies... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
POC Myocardial Infarction Test Delivers Results in 17 Minutes
Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain I...
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Image: MedMira has received a Canadian patent for its unique quantitative diagnostic system (Photo courtesy of MedMira)

Unique Quantitative Diagnostic System Enables Immediate Diagnosis and Treatment at POC

The use of rapid diagnostic tests has markedly expanded in recent years, primarily serving as an initial step by offering qualitative results. Now, a unique diagnostic system that offers both qualitative... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE