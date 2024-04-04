World's First AI-Powered Sepsis Alert System Detects Sepsis in One Minute

Bacteremia, an acute condition commonly identified in approximately 30% of urinary tract infection (UTI) patients, can swiftly progress to septic shock in the absence of immediate medical intervention which can drive the mortality rate up to over 40%. The mortality risk climbs by 7-9% for each hour that the start of antibiotic therapy is delayed. Now, the world's first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sepsis alert system offers immediate bacteremia risk prediction, providing physicians with timely and precise assistance for beginning treatment promptly.

China Medical University Hospital (CMUH, Taichung, Taiwan) has developed the Intelligent Sepsis Early Prediction System (ISEPS), the world's first AI-powered sepsis alarm system. ISEPS is capable of detecting sepsis and bacteremia risks within just one minute, allowing healthcare professionals to quickly identify patients at elevated risk. This facilitates the prompt administration of antibiotics, significantly enhancing patient outcomes and preventing progression to sepsis. In comparison, a blood culture report is usually unavailable for 18 to 72 hours after a sample is taken, making it impossible for physicians to respond quickly. Furthermore, when compared to conventional blood cultures, does not require additional blood collection or equipment handling, thus reducing the strain on the medical staff while ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of care.

