We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




World's First AI-Powered Sepsis Alert System Detects Sepsis in One Minute

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: The Intelligent Sepsis Early Prediction System detects sepsis in just one minute (Photo courtesy of Pixabay)
Image: The Intelligent Sepsis Early Prediction System detects sepsis in just one minute (Photo courtesy of Pixabay)

Bacteremia, an acute condition commonly identified in approximately 30% of urinary tract infection (UTI) patients, can swiftly progress to septic shock in the absence of immediate medical intervention which can drive the mortality rate up to over 40%. The mortality risk climbs by 7-9% for each hour that the start of antibiotic therapy is delayed. Now, the world's first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sepsis alert system offers immediate bacteremia risk prediction, providing physicians with timely and precise assistance for beginning treatment promptly.

China Medical University Hospital (CMUH, Taichung, Taiwan) has developed the Intelligent Sepsis Early Prediction System (ISEPS), the world's first AI-powered sepsis alarm system. ISEPS is capable of detecting sepsis and bacteremia risks within just one minute, allowing healthcare professionals to quickly identify patients at elevated risk. This facilitates the prompt administration of antibiotics, significantly enhancing patient outcomes and preventing progression to sepsis. In comparison, a blood culture report is usually unavailable for 18 to 72 hours after a sample is taken, making it impossible for physicians to respond quickly. Furthermore, when compared to conventional blood cultures, does not require additional blood collection or equipment handling, thus reducing the strain on the medical staff while ensuring the timely and efficient delivery of care.

Related Links:
CMUH

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Ceiling-Mounted Digital Radiography System
Radiography 5000 C

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Signaling Method Enables Precise Localization of Miniature Robots and Surgical...
Novel Catheter System Enables Safer, More Cost-Effective Transseptal Procedures
Magnetic Balloon Technology Optimizes Colonoscopy Procedural Outcomes
Image: The TriClip device to repair leaky tricuspid heart valve has received FDA approval (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

First-Of-Its-Kind Device Repairs Leaky Tricuspid Heart Valve

The tricuspid valve is one of four heart valves and plays a vital role in controlling blood flow from the heart's right atrium to the right ventricle. Tricuspid regurgitation (TR), or a leaky tricuspid... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Unique Quantitative Diagnostic System Enables Immediate Diagnosis and Treatment at...
Image: The Xpert HIV-1 Qual XC has been awarded World Health Organization (WHO) prequalification (Photo courtesy of Cepheid)

Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants

Early diagnosis and initiation of treatment are crucial for the survival of infants infected with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus). Without treatment, approximately 50% of infants who acquire HIV during... Read more

Business

view channel
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
Image: Mindray has planned a USD 927 million deal to control APT Medical (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical

A recent comprehensive industry analysis has shown that the global cardiovascular market has achieved a valuation of USD 56 billion. Notably, the Chinese segment of this market has surpassed USD 6.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE