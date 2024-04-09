We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Preventive PCI for High-Risk Coronary Plaques Reduces Cardiac Events

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: Preventive percutaneous coronary intervention for high-risk coronary plaques shows substantial benefits over medications alone (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)
Image: Preventive percutaneous coronary intervention for high-risk coronary plaques shows substantial benefits over medications alone (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Plaques building up in the heart’s arteries that comprise fats, cholesterol, and other substances, can lead to heart attacks and serious cardiac events if they break off and travel through the blood vessel to cause a blockage. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is used to open blocked arteries for treating myocardial ischemia, a condition where the heart muscle fails to receive enough oxygenated blood. During PCI, a stent is inserted through a catheter into the blocked artery from the groin or arm, which not only keeps the artery open for blood to flow freely but also releases medications to prevent further plaque buildup. The concept of preventive PCI is based on the view that a stent could stabilize high-risk plaque lesions, thus lowering the chance of rupture and a potential heart attack. Now, a new study has found that individuals with a buildup of fatty atherosclerotic plaque in the heart’s arteries considered at risk of rupturing can benefit significantly from PCI, reducing the likelihood of severe cardiac events compared to treatment with medication alone.

The findings of the new research presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session by the University of Ulsan (Seoul, South Korea) suggest that individuals having high-risk plaques that are likely to rupture stand to benefit from preventive PCI instead of waiting for a heart attack or other serious reduction in blood flow to happen. The PREVENT trial is notably the most extensive study on preventive PCI to date as it focuses on patients with non-symptomatic or non-ischemic blockages that typically wouldn't warrant PCI under current care standards. It is also the first study with a large enough sample size to examine the clinical outcomes of using preventive PCI for treating vulnerable plaques. The trial found that, after two years, participants who underwent preventive PCI had an 89% lower risk of experiencing serious cardiac outcomes such as cardiac death, heart attack in the targeted vessel, revascularization due to ischemia in the target vessel, or hospitalization for unstable or progressive chest pain, compared to those on medication alone.

The study involved 1,606 coronary artery disease patients from 15 centers across four countries, all with plaques identified as vulnerable to rupture through intravascular imaging but not significantly obstructing blood flow. Participants, averaging 64 years old, were either assigned to PCI combined with medical therapy or to medical therapy only, which included lifestyle changes and intensive pharmacologic treatment per secondary prevention guidelines, with a strong emphasis on high-dose statin therapy for both groups. Two years into the study, the composite primary endpoint occurred in three patients who underwent PCI (0.4% of the PCI group) and in 27 patients who were administered only medications (3.4% of the controls), marking an 89% lower risk of the composite primary endpoint among those who received PCI. The cumulative incidence of this composite endpoint was found to be significantly lower in the PCI group through long-term follow-up over a median of 4.4 years (maximum up to 7.9 years), with patients receiving PCI demonstrating a 46% lower risk of the composite endpoint across this period. Additionally, the rates for each component of the composite primary endpoint were also found to be lower in the PCI group, in line with the composite rate of death from any cause or heart attack in the target vessel or any revascularization.

“PREVENT has now shown that preventive PCI may reduce the two-year and long-term risks of major cardiac events arising from vessels containing vulnerable plaques,” said Seung-Jung Park, MD, the study’s lead author. “These findings demonstrate that the focal treatment of high-risk vulnerable plaques may improve patient prognosis beyond optimal medical therapy alone.”

Related Links:
University of Ulsan 

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Hysteroscopic Fluid Management System
HysteroFlow/HysteroBalance II

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Non-Invasive Technique Combines Cardiac CT with AI-Powered Blood Flow for Heart ...
First-Of-Its-Kind Device Repairs Leaky Tricuspid Heart Valve
New Signaling Method Enables Precise Localization of Miniature Robots and Surgical...
Image: The new spring shown in Petri dish maximizes the work of natural muscles (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Future Muscle-Powered Surgical Robots Could Perform Minimally Invasive Procedures inside Body

Muscles, as nature's perfect actuators, outperform most synthetic counterparts in power and precision relative to their size, possessing the unique ability to repair and strengthen through exercise.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE