We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Revascularization Improves Quality of Life for Patients with Chronic Limb Threatening Ischemia

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 11 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: A new study has emphasized the benefits of revascularization on wellbeing of patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: A new study has emphasized the benefits of revascularization on wellbeing of patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

More than 200 million people globally suffer from peripheral artery disease (PAD), a condition characterized by the narrowing of arteries to the lower limbs, causing pain during walking. Approximately 10% of these cases escalate to chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), an advanced stage of PAD. Individuals with CLTI often experience intense pain even while resting due to fatty plaque buildup that blocks blood flow, primarily to the legs or feet. This severe stage increases the risk of amputation, cardiovascular disease, and early death. Research on how CLTI affects quality of life is lacking. Typically, CLTI patients eligible for surgical intervention face a choice between surgical bypass (Bypass)—where blocked vessels are reconstructed to restore blood flow—or endovascular therapy (Endo), which involves inserting a stent or catheter to open the blockage. Now, a new study has revealed diminished quality of life among patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia and has emphasized the benefits of revascularization on their well-being.

Following their previous study highlighting the clinical results of the BEST-CLI trial, investigators from Mass General Brigham (Boston, MA, USA) assessed patient health-related quality of life before and after revascularization treatment. The BEST-CLI trial involved more than 1,800 patients with CLTI from 150 research sites in the U.S., Canada, Finland, Italy, and New Zealand between August of 2014 and October of 2019. The researchers divided 1,528 participants into two groups: the first consisted of 1,193 patients with an accessible, high-quality, single-segment great saphenous vein (SSGSV), previously identified as optimal for Bypass; the second group comprised 335 patients lacking an available SSGSV. The team examined differences in clinical outcomes and quality of life between the two revascularization methods.

Participants in both groups were randomized to receive either Bypass or Endo. Quality of life was measured through voluntary surveys that queried pain levels, daily activities, disease symptoms, physical activity, and mental health, including anxiety and depression. These surveys were conducted at baseline, 30 days post-procedure, three months, twelve months, and annually until the study concluded. Results highlighted that CLTI patients generally endure a significantly lower quality of life compared to many other chronic conditions. The findings affirmed that revascularization substantially enhances quality of life by restoring adequate blood flow to the legs, underscoring the essential role of these procedures not only in prolonging life but also in improving patients' wellbeing. Future research by the team will evaluate the cost-effectiveness of these treatments and how factors like cost influence patient quality of life and overall health outcomes.

“The next step is to integrate quality-of-life measures into a more sophisticated care plan to account for the clinical status of the patient and the cost-effectiveness of treatment options, both for the patient and the viability of the healthcare system,” said co-principal investigator Alik Farber, MD, MBA.

Related Links:
Mass General Brigham

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Breast Imaging Workstation
SecurView

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
New Surgical Tool Empowers Precision and Confidence in Operating Room
Future Muscle-Powered Surgical Robots Could Perform Minimally Invasive Procedures...
Non-Invasive Technique Combines Cardiac CT with AI-Powered Blood Flow for Heart ...
Image: Artificial intelligence can significantly impact the heart transplantation process (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI to Provide Heart Transplant Surgeons with New Decision-Making Data

Until now, surgeons have evaluated the likelihood of a successful heart transplant based on individual risk factors. Now, new research presented at ISHLT 2024 has revealed that artificial intelligence... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE