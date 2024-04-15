We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




New Device Treats Acute Kidney Injury from Sepsis

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: The therapeutic tool can be used for children with kidney issues stemming from sepsis (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The therapeutic tool can be used for children with kidney issues stemming from sepsis (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Sepsis, commonly referred to as "blood poisoning," can occur due to any infectious agent, triggering a systemic response by the body to combat the infection. This response involves the activation of circulating white blood cells. The critical severity of sepsis stems not from the infectious agent itself, but rather from the excessive and often detrimental response of white blood cells. When this response becomes uncontrolled and prolonged, these cells start to indiscriminately attack not only the pathogens but also the body’s own tissues. Until now, the options available for effectively treating sepsis were scarce. Now, a new, commercially viable method offers fresh hope to thousands of children suffering from acute kidney injury who develop this often deadly condition.

The therapeutic device has been invented and developed at the University of Michigan (Ann Arbor, MI, USA) for use in children with acute kidney injury and sepsis or a septic condition requiring continuous kidney replacement (dialysis with the artificial kidney) therapy in the intensive care unit. The device, known as the selective cytopheretic device (SCD) or Quelimmune, addresses the primary cause of death in septic patients, which is the uncontrolled and excessive inflammatory response that leads to the white blood cells damaging the body’s own organs.

The SCD is connected to a pump outside the body that pumps the blood through the device. The SCD selectively traps the dysregulated white cells, uses pharmacologic manipulation to calm the white cells, and then releases them back into the bloodstream. The effectiveness of this approach was validated by pooled data from two pediatric clinical trials, leading to its FDA approval in March 2024 for treating pediatric patients with severe sepsis and multiorgan failure. Given that more children die annually from sepsis than from all pediatric cancers combined, medical professionals are hopeful that SCD will significantly improve survival rates.

"Sepsis starts as a local infection, but once it gets into the bloodstream, there's a high mortality rate even if the patient starts an antibiotic,” said H. David Humes, MD, professor of nephrology and internal medicine. “Our technology focuses not on treating the bacteria, but treating this dysregulated immunologic system that is overreacting and destroying tissues within the body. That's the breakthrough with this technology.”

Related Links:
University of Michigan 

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Video Laryngoscope
SH-VL1

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Robotically Assisted Lung Transplants Could Soon Become a Reality
AI to Provide Heart Transplant Surgeons with New Decision-Making Data
New Surgical Tool Empowers Precision and Confidence in Operating Room
Image: The first-ever miniaturized brain stimulator has been shown to work in a human patient (Photo courtesy of Rice University)

World’s Smallest Implantable Brain Stimulator Demonstrated in Human Patient

Implantable devices that deliver electrical stimulation to the central or peripheral nervous system are increasingly employed in the treatment of psychiatric conditions, movement disorders, and pain issues,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE