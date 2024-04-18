We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Breakthrough Technology Combines Detection and Treatment of Nerve-Related Disorders in Single Procedure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: The catheter is equipped with a microchip (Photo courtesy of Autonomix Medical)
Image: The catheter is equipped with a microchip (Photo courtesy of Autonomix Medical)

The peripheral nervous system (PNS) serves as the communication network that links the brain and spinal cord to every other part of the body. It consists of two parts: the somatic nervous system, which governs voluntary movement and sensory information, and the autonomic nervous system, which manages involuntary functions like heart rate and digestion. Essentially, the PNS is critical in almost all diseases due to its role in signal transmission throughout the body. Problems such as overactivity, disruption, or dysfunction in the PNS can lead to numerous health issues, including pain, cardiovascular diseases like hypertension, and gastrointestinal disorders. Now, a first-in-class technology platform comprising a catheter-based microchip sensing array can detect and differentiate neural signals as well as perform nerve ablations, killing the nerves that are misfiring to relieve pain. This technology can sense individual neural signals with sensitivity up to 3,000 times greater than current methods, revolutionizing the field of electrophysiology and pain management.

Autonomix Medical’s (The Woodlands, TX, USA) catheter-based technology offers a comprehensive solution by combining the detection and treatment of nerve-related disorders in a single procedure, thereby streamlining the process and enhancing patient outcomes. This two-fold technology operates with the precision of a smart bomb, allowing physicians to accurately target specific target nerves that are misfiring and eliminate them through ablation or burning to relieve pain. This method is superior to conventional treatments used by doctors to treat suspected areas by attempting to hit the right nerves that can be imprecise, miss the intended nerves, and damage the surrounding ones.

Autonomix’s breakthrough technology employs its proprietary microchip and a unique antenna sensing array to deliver accurate treatments via a safe and simple transvascular procedure. The microchip converts signals from the body into digital signals sent directly to a computer screen. This eliminates the need for the faint neural signals to travel through several feet of wires and allows them to be read on the spot. The sensing antenna can detect exceptionally weak neural signals, as low as 0.5 microvolts, compared to the 10-15 microvolts required by existing technologies. Its novel basket design allows locating neural signals in a 3D space to enable the highest level of precision treatment. This technology is applicable for treating various diseases associated with nervous system dysregulation. Initially, Autonomix is focusing on alleviating pain in patients with pancreatic cancer or pancreatitis, who do not find relief from current treatments. The company has secured a US patent for its proprietary catheter-based technology for managing cancer-related pain.

Visit expo >
Gold Member
POC Blood Gas Analyzer
Stat Profile Prime Plus
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
EEG System
BRAIN QUICK

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
World’s First Microscopic Probe to Revolutionize Early Cancer Diagnosis
Breakthrough Device Enables Clear and Real-Time Visual Guidance for Effective Ca...
World’s Smallest Implantable Brain Stimulator Demonstrated in Human Patient
Image: Computational models can predict future structural integrity of a child’s heart valves (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Computational Models Predict Heart Valve Leakage in Children

Hypoplastic left heart syndrome is a serious birth defect in which the left side of a baby’s heart is underdeveloped and ineffective at pumping blood, forcing the right side to handle the circulation to... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE