We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Deep-Learning Model Predicts Arrhythmia 30 Minutes before Onset

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: The deep-learning model can predict arrhythmia 30 minutes before it happens (Photo courtesy of 123RF)
Image: The deep-learning model can predict arrhythmia 30 minutes before it happens (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Atrial fibrillation, the most common type of cardiac arrhythmia worldwide, affected approximately 59 million people in 2019. Characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, atrial fibrillation occurs when the heart's upper chambers (atria) beat out of sync with the lower chambers (ventricles). Addressing arrhythmia can require aggressive interventions such as electrically shocking the heart back to a normal rhythm or surgically removing areas that generate faulty signals. Associated with increased risks of heart failure, dementia, and stroke, atrial fibrillation presents significant challenges to healthcare systems, emphasizing the importance of early detection and treatment. Traditional detection methods, relying on heart rate and electrocardiogram (ECG) data, typically identify atrial fibrillation just before its onset, offering no advanced warning.

Now, researchers from the Luxembourg Centre for Systems Biomedicine (LCSB) of the University of Luxembourg (Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg) have achieved a breakthrough with the development of an advanced deep-learning model that can predict the onset of atrial fibrillation. Their model, named WARN (Warning of Atrial fibRillatioN), successfully provides early warnings about 30 minutes before atrial fibrillation begins, with approximately 80% accuracy.

This innovative model was trained and tested using 24-hour recordings from 350 patients, marking a significant improvement over previous prediction methods by offering a much earlier warning. The potential to integrate this technology into wearable devices could transform patient management, allowing for preemptive interventions that enhance outcomes. Notably, WARN stands out as the first method to offer a substantial lead time before the onset of atrial fibrillation, setting a new standard in arrhythmia prediction.

“Our work departs from this approach to a more prospective prediction model,” said Prof. Jorge Goncalves, head of the Systems Control group at the LCSB. “We used heart rate data to train a deep learning model that can recognize different phases – sinus rhythm, pre-atrial fibrillation and atrial fibrillation – and calculate a “probability of danger” that the patient will have an imminent episode.”

Related Links:
University of Luxembourg

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Pre-Op Planning Solution
Sectra 3D Trauma

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Wearable Technology Monitors and Analyzes Surgeons' Posture during Long Surgical...
Custom 3D-Printed Orthopedic Implants Transform Joint Replacement Surgery
Cutting-Edge Imaging Platform Detects Residual Breast Cancer Missed During Lumpe...
Image: Miniaturized electric generators based on hydrogels for use in biomedical devices (Photo courtesy of HKU)

Hydrogel-Based Miniaturized Electric Generators to Power Biomedical Devices

The development of engineered devices that can harvest and convert the mechanical motion of the human body into electricity is essential for powering bioelectronic devices. This mechanoelectrical energy... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE