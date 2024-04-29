We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




AI Brain-Age Estimation Technology Uses EEG Scans to Screen for Degenerative Diseases

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Apr 2024
Print article
Image: Postdoctoral researcher Yongtaek Oh wearing the EEG device (Photo courtesy of Drexel University)
Image: Postdoctoral researcher Yongtaek Oh wearing the EEG device (Photo courtesy of Drexel University)

As individuals age, so do their brains. Premature aging of the brain can lead to age-related conditions such as mild cognitive impairment, dementia, or Parkinson's disease. The ability to determine "brain age" easily could allow for early intervention in cases of premature brain aging, potentially averting severe health issues. Researchers have now developed an artificial intelligence (AI) technique capable of estimating a person's brain age using electroencephalogram (EEG) brain scans, potentially making early and regular screening for degenerative brain diseases more accessible.

Researchers from Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA, USA) employed a type of AI known as machine learning to gauge an individual's brain age in a manner similar to estimating a person's age based on their physical appearance. This measure is viewed as an indicator of general brain health. If an individual's brain appears younger compared to that of other healthy individuals of the same age, it typically raises no concerns. However, if a brain appears older than those of similarly aged healthy peers, it might indicate premature brain aging—or a "brain-age gap." Such gaps, the researchers note, can result from diseases, exposure to toxins, poor nutrition, or injuries, and they may increase susceptibility to age-related neurological disorders. Despite the importance of brain-age estimates as health markers, they have not been extensively utilized in healthcare settings.

Typically, machine-learning algorithms can learn from MRI images of healthy brains to identify features that predict an individual's brain age. By inputting numerous MRI images of healthy brains into a machine-learning algorithm along with the chronological ages of those brains, the algorithm learns to estimate the age of an individual’s brain based on their MRI. Adapting this approach, the researchers developed a method using EEGs instead of MRIs. An EEG, which records brain waves, is a more affordable and less invasive test than an MRI, requiring only that the patient wear a headset for a few minutes. Thus, a machine-learning program that can determine brain age from EEG scans could provide a more accessible tool for monitoring brain health, the researchers suggest.

“Brain MRIs are expensive and, until now, brain-age estimation has been done only in neuroscience research laboratories,” said John Kounios, PhD, a professor at Drexel University who led the team. “But my colleagues and I have developed a machine-learning technology to estimate a person’s brain age using a low-cost EEG system.”

“It can be used as a relatively inexpensive way to screen large numbers of people for vulnerability to age-related. And because of its low cost, a person can be screened at regular intervals to check for changes over time,” Kounios said. “This can help to test the effectiveness of medications and other interventions. And healthy people could use this technique to test the effects of lifestyle changes as part of an overall strategy for optimizing brain performance.”

Related Links:
Drexel University

Visit expo >
Gold Member
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Gold Member
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Silver Member
Wireless Mobile ECG Recorder
NR-1207-3/NR-1207-E
New
Multilevel Self-Loading Stretcher
CARRERA XL

Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Flexible Microdisplay Visualizes Brain Activity in Real-Time To Guide Neurosurgeons...
Next-Gen Computer Assisted Vacuum Thrombectomy Technology Rapidly Removes Blood ...
Hydrogel-Based Miniaturized Electric Generators to Power Biomedical Devices
Image: The tiny, flexible devices can wrap around individual nerve fibers without damaging them (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Robotic Nerve ‘Cuffs’ Could Treat Various Neurological Conditions

Electric nerve implants serve dual functions: they can either stimulate or block signals in specific nerves. For example, they may alleviate pain by inhibiting pain signals or restore movement in paralyzed... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free...
Image: The Quantra Hemostasis System has received US FDA special 510(k) clearance for use with its Quantra QStat Cartridge (Photo courtesy of HemoSonics)

Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoelastic Testing

Surgical procedures are often accompanied by significant blood loss and the subsequent high likelihood of the need for allogeneic blood transfusions. These transfusions, while critical, are linked to various... Read more

Business

view channel
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
Image: Shockwave offers the first and only commercially available IVL platform for CAD and PAD (Photo courtesy of Shockwave Medical)

Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) and Shockwave Medical (Santa Clara, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all of Shockwave’s... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE