Revascularization Improves Life Quality in Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia, Finds Study

Researchers have undertaken a detailed study to evaluate the effects of revascularization strategies on the health-related quality of life (HRQoL) of patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia. Their study marks a significant initiative for comparing the effectiveness of surgical bypass (Bypass) versus endovascular intervention (Endo) among different patient groups.

The study by researchers at Harvard Medical School (Boston, MA, USA) divided patients into two groups based on whether they had a single-segment great saphenous vein available—a critical factor for surgical bypass procedures. HRQoL was measured using a range of tools, including Vascular Quality-of-Life (VascuQoL), European Quality-of-Life-5D (EQ-5D), the Short Form-12 Physical and Mental Component Summaries (SF-12 PCS & MCS), Utility Index Score (SF-6D R2), and various numeric pain rating scales. A mixed-model linear regression was applied to compare HRQoL outcomes both within and between the treatment groups throughout the trial's duration.

The study included 1193 patients in cohort 1 and 335 patients in cohort 2, with average follow-up times of 2.9 and 2.0 years, respectively. The results indicated significant improvements in HRQoL from baseline to follow-up across all measured parameters for both cohorts. Notably, in cohort 1, several HRQoL measures including VascuQoL, SF-12 MCS, SF-6D R2, and various pain scales showed a preference for the Endo group. While these differences were statistically significant, they did not reach a threshold that would be considered clinically meaningful. In contrast, cohort 2 showed no significant differences between the Bypass and Endo groups in any HRQoL measures.

The study conclusively demonstrated that revascularization, whether by Bypass or Endo, significantly improves HRQoL for patients suffering from chronic limb-threatening ischemia. For patients with an available single-segment great saphenous vein, Endo slightly outperformed Bypass in some HRQoL measures, though the differences were not clinically significant. These findings highlight the effectiveness of revascularization in enhancing quality of life for patients with this severe condition, regardless of the method used.

"In patients with chronic limb-threatening ischemia deemed eligible for either Bypass or Endo, revascularization resulted in significant and clinically meaningful improvements in HRQoL,” said Dr. Christopher White, a contributing author to the study. “The results of the BEST-CLI trial underscore the profound impact revascularization can have on patients' lives, not just in terms of physical health but also in their overall quality of life. These findings highlight the importance of patient-centered care approaches in vascular surgery and the need for continued innovation in treatment strategies."

