Wireless Electronic Suture Enables Postoperative Long-Term Monitoring Of Soft Tissue

Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events
- Transcatheter Valve Replacement Outcomes Similar To Surgery, Finds Study
- Revascularization Improves Life Quality in Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia, Finds Study
- Powerful AI Risk Assessment Tool Predicts Outcomes in Heart Failure Patients
- Peptide-Based Hydrogels Repair Damaged Organs and Tissues On-The-Spot
- One-Hour Endoscopic Procedure Could Eliminate Need for Insulin for Type 2 Diabetes
- Minimally Invasive Imaging Technique to Revolutionize Ureteral Injury Detection
- Modular Communicative Leadless ICD Proves Safe and Exceeds Performance Expectations
- AR Surgical Technology Translates Complex 2D Medical Imaging to Enhance Accuracy
- Miniaturized Snake-Like Probe Images Cerebral Arteries From Within
- Miniaturized Implantable Multi-Sensors Device to Monitor Vessels Health
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
- Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
- Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
- Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
- Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
- Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
- New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free and Safe Use
- Unique Quantitative Diagnostic System Enables Immediate Diagnosis and Treatment at POC
- POC Myocardial Infarction Test Delivers Results in 17 Minutes
Expoview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesPatient CareHealth ITPoint of CareBusiness Events Advertise with Us
- Transcatheter Valve Replacement Outcomes Similar To Surgery, Finds Study
- Revascularization Improves Life Quality in Chronic Limb-Threatening Ischemia, Finds Study
- Powerful AI Risk Assessment Tool Predicts Outcomes in Heart Failure Patients
- Peptide-Based Hydrogels Repair Damaged Organs and Tissues On-The-Spot
- One-Hour Endoscopic Procedure Could Eliminate Need for Insulin for Type 2 Diabetes
- Minimally Invasive Imaging Technique to Revolutionize Ureteral Injury Detection
- Modular Communicative Leadless ICD Proves Safe and Exceeds Performance Expectations
- AR Surgical Technology Translates Complex 2D Medical Imaging to Enhance Accuracy
- Miniaturized Snake-Like Probe Images Cerebral Arteries From Within
- Miniaturized Implantable Multi-Sensors Device to Monitor Vessels Health
- Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
- Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves OR Throughput
- Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
- Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control Landscape
- Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives
- Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
- Olympus Acquires Korean GI Stent Maker Taewoong Medical
- Karl Storz Acquires British AI Specialist Innersight Labs
- Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS
- Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
- Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
- AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock Capacity
- AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical Records
- First Fully Autonomous Generative AI Personalized Medical Authorizations System Reduces Care Delay
- Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds
- Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
- Whole Blood Rapid Test Aids Assessment of Concussion at Patient's Bedside
- New Generation Glucose Hospital Meter System Ensures Accurate, Interference-Free and Safe Use
- Unique Quantitative Diagnostic System Enables Immediate Diagnosis and Treatment at POC
- POC Myocardial Infarction Test Delivers Results in 17 Minutes