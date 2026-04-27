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Continuous Monitoring Platform Detects Infection Risk Across Care Transitions

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Apr 2026

Patients leaving skilled nursing facilities often lose continuous physiologic monitoring, increasing the risk of undetected infection and delayed intervention. More...

Nursing home residents are seven times more likely than non-residents to develop severe sepsis, and every hour of delayed treatment raises sepsis mortality by 7.6%. Health systems also face avoidable readmissions and eroding quality scores from missed deterioration during care transitions. A new integrated system now offers real-time detection of infection signals across the post-discharge workflow.

Olio, a care coordination platform for post-acute and behavioral health networks, has formed a strategic partnership with AION Biosystems to embed continuous infection surveillance into skilled nursing facility (SNF) care transitions. The collaboration integrates AION’s TempShield wearable with Olio’s post-discharge coordination and Safe Return workflows for patients moving from SNFs to home health and hospice care. TempShield is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared wearable that continuously monitors body temperature, capturing subtle changes that can signal early clinical deterioration.

Placed on patients at the point of discharge, the device monitors temperature continuously for up to 90 days. The system captures biometric temperature trends that can be associated with emerging infections and routes those data directly into Olio’s Safe Return workflows. Care teams can detect concerning changes and initiate interventions before issues escalate to a hospital readmission.

In a program with Trilogy Health Services, use of TempShield was associated with a 67% hospital prevention rate among monitored residents. Early recognition of changes in condition and timely clinical intervention were cited as drivers of this result. Following TempShield alerts, clinical evaluations identified conditions encountered in practice, including urinary tract infections (UTIs), pneumonia, bronchitis, Clostridioides difficile (C. diff), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations.

“AION TempShield has been indispensable because it seamlessly integrated into our systems and workflows, enabled early detection of illness, and reduces hospitalizations - without creating additional work for nurses - supporting care and value-based outcomes,” said Rhonda Dempsey, RN, LNHA, MBA, SVP Chief Nursing Officer of Trilogy Health Services.

"A device is only as good as the system around it," said Samara Barend, CEO of AION Biosystems. "Olio provides exactly the coordination infrastructure that turns our data into action. A patient goes home wearing a TempShield, and if their temperature trends the wrong direction at 2 a.m., there's a care plan in motion by sunrise — not three days later in an ER."

Related Links
AION Biosystems
Olio


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