Noninvasive AI Test Aims to Enable Earlier Pulmonary Hypertension Detection

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is a progressive cardiopulmonary disorder that is frequently underdiagnosed because its symptoms mimic other conditions. More...

Delays in detection prolong complex diagnostic pathways and can hinder timely management, even though the disease is estimated to affect about one percent of the global population. Clinical teams need point-of-care tools that improve triage and referral accuracy without adding invasive testing. A new collaboration now aims to evaluate an FDA-cleared, non-invasive test for earlier, more accurate identification of suspected pulmonary hypertension.

CorVista Health (Toronto, Canada) and Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN, USA) have initiated a research collaboration centered on the CorVista-PH test, part of the CorVist. The project will assess how this next-generation, noninvasive diagnostic may enhance detection, risk stratification, and referral accuracy for patients with suspected pulmonary hypertension. The CorVista-PH test is U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared, having received breakthrough designation from the FDA and validation in clinical trials involving more than 11,000 patients.

The FDA-cleared CorVista System synchronously collects physiological signals during a brief point-of-care session and analyzes cardiac and hemodynamic patterns using machine-learned algorithms. By identifying subtle signal features associated with pulmonary hypertension and coronary artery disease (CAD), the platform is designed to deliver actionable insights without radiation, contrast agents, injections, fasting, or exercise.

Under the collaboration, investigators will conduct a prospective observational study to determine whether the CorVista-PH test, used alongside current standard diagnostic approaches, can improve detection and referral for suspected pulmonary hypertension. The study will integrate information from referral patterns, biomarker correlations, and invasive diagnostic confirmation to build evidence for earlier, more accurate identification at the point of care. The research aligns with growing interest in signal-based diagnostics and artificial intelligence (AI) to address persistent gaps in cardiovascular disease detection.

“Collaborating with Mayo Clinic represents a defining moment for CorVista and for the advancement of pulmonary hypertension diagnostics,” said Adrian Lam, President and CEO of CorVista Health. “By combining Mayo’s research capabilities with CorVista’s next-generation diagnostic platform, we seek to fundamentally improve how pulmonary hypertension is identified in our efforts to move the field closer to earlier detection, more accurate referral, and better outcomes for patients.”

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Mayo Clinic

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