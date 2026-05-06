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Shelf-Stable Synthetic Platelets Could Enable Prehospital Hemorrhage Control

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 May 2026

Uncontrolled hemorrhage after trauma is a leading cause of preventable death, yet donated platelets are short‑lived and restricted to in‑hospital use. More...

These limitations hinder early hemostatic resuscitation in prehospital and austere environments. Venous access can also be difficult to secure during active bleeding. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed shelf‑stable, freeze‑dried synthetic platelets intended for rapid deployment at the point of injury.

The Synthetic Platelet (SP) nanoparticles were advanced by Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland, OH, USA) in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA, USA) and Haima Therapeutics (Cleveland, OH, USA). The particles are engineered to mimic the primary hemostatic mechanisms of natural platelets. Haima manufactured, freeze‑dried, and tested the SPs, with additional testing conducted at Case Western Reserve and the University of Pittsburgh.

The team assessed stability by exposing the SPs to extreme temperatures and prolonged storage, rehydrating them before testing. The SPs remained effective after at least one year at room temperature. They also maintained effectiveness after two months at 50 degrees Celsius, indicating durability without continuous cold‑chain support.

To address barriers to venous access in the field, the researchers evaluated a direct intraosseous approach. In laboratory studies, they injected SPs into bone marrow, enabling rapid entry into the bloodstream and delivery to the site of injury. The technique is conceptually similar to emergency auto‑injectors and may offer lifesaving speed when intravenous lines are difficult to establish.

Findings on formulation stability and in vitro and in vivo performance, including evaluation in a mouse thrombocytopenia model, were published in Advanced Science in 2026. Results demonstrating hemostatic efficacy of intraosseous administration in a rat traumatic hemorrhage model were published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis in 2026. Together these studies outline the preclinical path for a shelf‑stable, portable platelet surrogate with applications for hospital, prehospital, and disaster response settings.

“You don't need a refrigerator to store it, and in a powder form it can be transported to and stockpiled wherever it's needed. Platelets currently cannot be taken outside of a hospital. But if you could give platelets closer to the point of injury, you improve the chance of survival,” said Anirban Sen Gupta, Wallace R. Persons Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and Case School of Engineering.

Related Links
Case Western Reserve University 
University of Pittsburgh 
Haima Therapeutics


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