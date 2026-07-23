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New Neurovascular Guidewire Enhances Access and Control in Stroke Thrombectomy

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Jul 2026

Rapid reperfusion in acute ischemic stroke depends on timely vascular access and efficient device navigation during aspiration thrombectomy. More...

Procedural control and system compatibility can influence navigability across the arch and tortuous neurovasculature, affecting speed and consistency from access through reperfusion. A new device now offers a purpose-built guidewire to enhance access and control within an integrated stroke system for more efficient interventions.

Imperative Care (Campbell, CA, USA) has launched the Ikon 24 Pro Guidewire, a next-generation neurovascular guidewire designed to improve vascular access during stroke procedures. Described as the first uniform 0.024-inch diameter wire for stroke, the device is intended to enhance the workflow of the Zoom Stroke System. The guidewire is positioned to support treatment across a broad range of stroke patients.

Ikon 24 Pro maintains a 0.024-inch diameter along its entire length to provide consistent performance and precise control. Its progressive support profile features a transitional shaft precisely matched to Zoom catheters, balancing support and flexibility above and below the arch. The wire is engineered to heighten tactile feedback for intuitive handling and real-time control during aspiration thrombectomy.

When paired with the Zoom Stroke System, the guidewire is designed to help improve procedural speed and efficiency. The Zoom platform is described as a complete system from access through reperfusion for fast, effective clot removal in acute ischemic stroke. Zoom catheters incorporate an asymmetric tip that has been shown to provide 15% greater clot engagement area at the catheter tip relative to a traditional flat-tip design.

“Advances in aspiration thrombectomy over the past decade have created an opportunity to develop a guidewire that better supports today’s procedural workflow, Ikon 24 Pro is the latest addition to our stroke portfolio and reflects Imperative Care’s commitment to innovating every step of the procedure. This advanced neurovascular guidewire was designed to give physicians the support and control needed to confidently treat a broad range of stroke patients,” said Jay Martin, Chief Commercial Officer of Imperative Care.

“Ikon 24 Pro offers a reliable balance of support and flexibility that is well-suited for acute stroke interventions, In my clinical experience, the wire has provided consistent navigability and excellent control, making my stroke procedures more efficient with the Zoom System,” said Kunal Vakharia, MD, University of South Florida, who was among the first physicians to perform patient cases with the guidewire.

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