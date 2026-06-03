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Navigation Instruments Cleared for Posterior Cervical Fusion Procedures

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Jun 2026

Posterior cervical fusion demands accurate facet joint targeting and reliable visualization of critical anatomy. More...

Navigation-assisted techniques are increasingly used to enhance procedural control while aiming to limit intraoperative radiation exposure, especially in anatomically challenging cases. A newly cleared instrument set now offers navigation compatibility for posterior cervical facet fixation.

SurGenTec (Boca Raton, FL, USA) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for its ION-C navigation instruments for use with the ION-C posterior cervical facet fixation implant. The instrument set is designed for compatibility with Medtronic’s StealthStation navigation platform and is intended for posterior cervical fusion procedures that require precise facet targeting and controlled implant placement.

The navigation instruments are intended to assist surgeons in accurately locating anatomical structures—specifically the cervical facet joint—during open or minimally invasive spinal procedures to support implant placement and surgical workflow efficiency. Within the ION-C system, the implant features a zero-profile design and controlled drill-to-implant geometry to support non-impact placement and implant depth accuracy. The construct was developed to help maintain the facet joint in a neutral position while reducing the risk of unintended joint expansion during insertion, supporting controlled posterior cervical fixation while helping preserve native cervical alignment.

The clearance enables navigation compatibility intended to enhance precision during posterior cervical fusion procedures. Rollout of the navigation platform will commence immediately. Potential benefits of navigated ION-C facet fixation include improved precision during cervical facet targeting and better visualization of surrounding anatomy. Additional advantages include increased procedural control and surgical confidence. The company also notes potential reductions in operative time, radiation exposure, and procedural complications

“This is an exciting time in spine surgery as enabling technologies continue to support minimally invasive techniques and help reduce intraoperative radiation exposure. Navigation-assisted placement of ION-C may help surgeons improve visualization and workflow, particularly in anatomically challenging cases such as severely arthritic facet joints or levels where fluoroscopic imaging may be limited by patient anatomy. These capabilities are intended to support procedural accuracy and surgical efficiency,” said Dr. Micah Smith, orthopedic spine surgeon at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, Indiana.


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