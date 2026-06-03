We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
17 Jun 2026 - 19 Jun 2026
WHX Miami 2026
05 Oct 2026 - 06 Oct 2026
2026 World Pediatrics Conference

AI ECG Index Tracks Pubertal Maturation in Children and Adolescents

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 03 Jun 2026

Pediatric studies and clinical audits often lack precise measures of biological maturation, limiting the ability to adjust for developmental stage when interpreting outcomes. More...

Puberty progresses gradually and can vary widely, making sex-based categories an imprecise proxy in large datasets. Routine electrocardiograms (ECGs) are widely available across inpatient and outpatient settings. To help address this challenge, researchers have developed an artificial intelligence–derived index from standard ECGs that tracks maturation across childhood and adolescence.

The Electrocardiographic Sex Index (ESI), created by investigators at Wake Forest University School of Medicine (Winston-Salem, NC, USA), generates a continuous score from routine ECG data that reflects biological development on a spectrum. The approach is designed to offer a standardized, scalable marker of maturation when Tanner staging or hormone measurements are unavailable. It leverages features contained in ECG waveforms to quantify developmental changes relevant to cardiovascular physiology.

In a retrospective analysis, an adult-trained ESI model was applied without retraining or recalibration to 61,930 ECGs from patients aged 0–18 years in the clinical ECG archive at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. This design enabled direct comparison of pediatric ECG features against adult benchmarks and supported evaluation across a broad age range typical of hospital and health system datasets. The findings were published in European Heart Journal  Digital Health.

Results showed that ESI values were tightly centered in early childhood and then diverged in opposite directions during late childhood and adolescence, plateauing in mid-to-late adolescence. Similar age-related trends were observed across races, indicating generalizability in a diverse population. Model accuracy improved steadily with age, with older adolescents approaching adult-level performance, suggesting the score captures stepwise maturational changes rather than fixed categories.

The investigators report that ESI may provide a more precise way to account for developmental stage in pediatric cardiology and population studies when standard clinical staging or hormone data are missing. They recommend longitudinal research incorporating Tanner staging, hormone levels, and clinical outcomes to clarify biological significance and to examine how developmental maturity influences cardiovascular risk, treatment response, and long-term outcomes using ECGs already collected in routine care.

Related Links
Wake Forest University School of Medicine


Visit expo >
Gold Member
Handheld Blood Glucose Analyzer
STAT-Site
Gold Member
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Sample-To-Answer Test
SARS‑CoV‑2/Flu A/Flu B/RSV Cartridge (CE-IVD)
Glucose Meter
StatStrip®
Vessel Sealing Instrument
ERGOseal
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Tool Predicts Unplanned Care and Symptom Burden in Cancer Survivors
Automated Phone Speech Test Identifies Alzheimer’s Pathology for Prescreening
FDA-Cleared AI System Detects Sepsis Earlier and Reduces Mortality
Image: Coredio’s CPSE is a a software-as-a-medical-device platform designed for use with consumer smartwatches and standard blood pressure cuffs in clinical and home settings under physician supervision (Photo courtesy of Coredio)

AI Platform Supports Noninvasive Remote Hemodynamic Monitoring in Heart Failure

Heart failure remains a leading cause of hospitalization in adults over 65, affecting more than 6.7 million people in the U.S. Clinicians often lose visibility into hemodynamic deterioration once patients... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Navigation Instruments Cleared for Posterior Cervical Fusion Procedures
Bioengineered Heart Patch Improves Cardiac Function in Advanced Heart Failure
Fracture Plating System Combines Anatomical Fit with Streamlined Instrumentation
Image: Schematic and coronary angiographic examples illustrating collateral vessel grading using the Rentrop classification, alongside short-axis LGE images of the left ventricle demonstrating the presence of myocardial scar (Mehmood Z, Suresh P, Li R, et al. Open Heart (2026). DOI: 10.1136/openhrt-2025-003930)

Natural Bypass Score May Guide Care in Chronic Coronary Blockages

Chronic total occlusion, a complete coronary artery blockage present for months, poses difficult treatment decisions in coronary artery disease. Opening these arteries is technically demanding and carries... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Sleep Data Predict Adherence to Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Image: The AI tool presents radiation treatment options through personalized scripts and illustrations before the first consultation, helping prepare patients for decision-making and reduce stress (image credit: Adobe Stock)

AI Avatar Doctor Improves Patient Understanding Before Radiotherapy

Radiation oncology consultations require patients to grasp complex concepts quickly, yet anxiety and information overload often undermine understanding and informed consent. Poor comprehension can also... Read more

Health IT

view channel
EHR-Integrated Screening Workflow Detects Cognitive Impairment at Admission
AI System Detects and Quantifies Chronic Subdural Hematoma
Continuous Monitoring Platform Detects Infection Risk Across Care Transitions
Image: IntelliCare aims to simplify organizational oversight for governance and provide clinicians with tools intended to reduce workload and burnout (image credit: Shutterstock)

AI-Native EHR Achieves EU Medical Device Certification

InterSystems (Boston, MA, USA) announced that its IntelliCare electronic health record (EHR) solutions have been certified as Class IIa medical devices under the European Union Medical Device Regulation... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Point-of-Care Viscoelastic Testing System Supports Obstetric Bleeding Management
Portable MRI System Gains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Brain Imaging
AI-Enabled Platform Supports Clinical Decision-Making in Melanoma Detection
Image: Hyperfine’s Swoop platform is a portable, ultra-low-field MRI system that is FDA-cleard for brain imaging in patients of all ages (photo courtesy of Hyperfine)

Portable MRI System Accelerates Emergency Brain Imaging and Triage

Emergency departments frequently face delays accessing conventional magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for patients with suspected neurological emergencies. Such waits can slow triage, prolong boarding,... Read more

Business

view channel
Artivion Adds FDA-Approved NEXUS System to Aortic Arch Portfolio
Olympus Partnership Aims to Expand Access to Robot-Assisted Endoscopic Therapy
Johnson & Johnson Launches AI-Driven Cardiac Mapping System
Image: Bacharach MJ, Bacharach T. Successful Removal of 20 cm SFA Thrombus With the Pounce Thrombectomy System. Endovascular Today. 2022;21(12 Suppl):S12-13

Endologix Adds FDA-Cleared Peripheral Thrombectomy System

Endologix (Santa Rosa, CA, USA) has acquired the Pounce Thrombectomy System from Surmodics, with the transaction closing on May 18, 2026. The FDA-cleared system is indicated for the non-surgical removal... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2025
Medica 2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022

 

MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2026 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE