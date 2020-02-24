We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Parker Laboratories

Philips Healthcare

Operates in Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Patient Care and Clinical Informatics, Customer Services, and Home Healthcare... read more Featured Products:

LCD Monitor

Image-guided Therapy System

Mobile C-arm

ECG Machine

CT Scanner
More products

Download Mobile App




Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation Minimizes Radiation Exposure

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Feb 2020
Print article
Image: A hybrid OR equipped with the Allura Clarity Flexmove robotic C-arm (Photo courtesy of Maquet)
Image: A hybrid OR equipped with the Allura Clarity Flexmove robotic C-arm (Photo courtesy of Maquet)
A new study suggests that using an augmented reality surgical navigation (ARSN) system in a hybrid operating room (OR) environment can minimize occupational radiation exposure.

Researchers at Karolinska University Hospital (Stockholm, Sweden), the Karolinska Institutet (KI; Solna, Sweden), and Philips Healthcare (Philips; Best, the Netherlands) conducted a study involving 20 patients scheduled for spine surgery with pedicle screw placement. The surgical procedures were performed in a hybrid OR using the ceiling-mounted Philips Allura Clarity Flexmove robotic C-arm, with the aid of an integrated ARSN system.

Two dimensional (2D) fluoroscopy imaging was used for spinal level identification and an intraoperative cone beam computerized tomography (CBCT) image was acquired for navigation planning and screw placement. Another CBCT was performed to confirm correct screw placement prior to wound closure, instead of a postoperative CT. Staff radiation exposure was measured using real-time active personnel dosimeters, and was further compared with measurements using a reference dosimeter attached to the C-arm. Patient radiation exposure characteristics were extracted from radiation dose structured reports (RDSR) in order to estimate effective doses (ED).

The results revealed that average staff-to-reference dose ratio per procedure was 0.05%, and decreased to less than 0.01% after a few procedures had been performed using the ARSN. Average patient ED was mainly correlated with the number of vertebrae treated and the number of CBCTs performed. The low-dose protocol used for the final 10 procedures yielded a 32% ED reduction per spinal level treated. The researchers added that using real-time active personnel dosimeters contributed to fast optimization and adoption of protective measures throughout the study. The study was published on January 1, 2020, in Spine.

“Patient radiation dose was reduced by using a low-dose protocol with fewer x-ray pulses per second and a larger field of view, thereby improving the ratio between number of imaged spinal levels and total dose,” concluded lead author Erik Edström, MD, PhD, of KI, and colleagues. “This study demonstrates that relatively low patient radiation doses are possible with an ARSN system for spine surgery in a hybrid OR.”

The use of 3D imaging obtained by a C-arm or a computed tomography (CT) system for intraoperative pedicle screw planning, placement, assessment, and revision has increased substantially. When used in conjunction with an ASRD system, the risk of screw misplacement is significantly reduced. And although the technique may increase total radiation exposure (compared to fluoroscopy), occupational exposure can be minimized, as ARSN is radiation free, and staff can be positioned behind protective shielding during imaging.

Related Links:
Karolinska University Hospital
Karolinska Institutet
Philips Healthcare



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Smart Insulin Patch Automatically Manages Glucose Levels
Novel Device Continuously Monitors Kidney Function
Noninvasive Ventilators Improve COPD Outcomes
Image: Anticoagulants to reduce stroke risk in AF patients can uncover occult cancer (Photo courtesy of iStock Photo)

GI Bleeding Raises Colorectal Cancer Risk in Anticoagulated Patients

A new study reveals that in anticoagulated atrial fibrillation (AF) patients, gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding confers a high absolute risk of incident colorectal cancer (CC). Researchers at Gentofte... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Image: Pap smears and HPV testing every three years is sufficient (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers

A new study suggests that screening for human papillomaviruses (HPV) every three years instead of annually is sufficient to prevent most cervical cancers. Researchers at the University of New Mexico... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Image: A robotic venipuncture device draws blood with high success rates (Photo courtesy of Rutgers)

Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws

A robotic venipuncture device can safely perform blood draws on peripheral forearm veins, according to a new study. Developed at Rutgers University (Piscataway, NJ, USA) and Robert Wood Johnson University... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024
Illustration

Global Medical Robotics Market to Reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2026

The global medical robotics market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 13.90 billion by 2026, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, rising... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE