We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Medtronic

Medtronic offers medical products and therapies for the treatment of cardiac and vascular diseases, diabetes, and neu... read more Featured Products:

Smoke Evacuator System

Surgical Ablation System

Surgical Ablation System

Physiological Patch

Portable Ventilator
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC, certain events are being rescheduled for a later date or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
07 Mar 2020 - 09 Mar 2020
Acute Cardiovascular Care 2020
09 Mar 2020 - 13 Mar 2020
HIMSS20 Global Conference & Exhibition - Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society
11 Mar 2020 - 15 Mar 2020
ECR 2020 – European Congress of Radiology

Pulsed Electric Field Technology Treats Atrial Fibrillation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Mar 2020
Print article
Image: The PulseSelect PFA system ablation probe (Photo courtesy of OSU)
Image: The PulseSelect PFA system ablation probe (Photo courtesy of OSU)
A novel atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation system uses non-thermal pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology to interrupt cardiac pathways and AF triggers.

The Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland) PulseSelect PFA System is designed to generate a train of high voltage, short duration, bipolar and biphasic pulsed electric fields in order to selectively target and ablate cardiomyocytes, while avoiding other types of tissue. The system can also be used for pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) treatments. A prospective, multi-center, non-randomized, worldwide trial called the PULSED AF study has been launched in the U.S., Australia, and Canada, to treat AF patients with the Medtronic PulseSelect PFA System.

“As a global leader in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, Medtronic is constantly evaluating new and existing therapies to better meet the needs of patients and the physicians who care for them,” said Rebecca Seidel, vice president and general manager of AF solutions, part of the cardiac and vascular group at Medtronic. “The PULSED AF study is another example of our commitment to meaningful innovation, and a major step forward in the development of a diverse set of therapy options for atrial fibrillation patients.”

“This new technology is potentially everything we've hoped for in catheter ablation. It's easier to use, more efficient, and will be better for patients because there's less risk of damage to surrounding tissue and a shorter recovery time,” said electrophysiologist John Hummel, MD, of Ohio State University (OSU; Columbus, USA), who performed the first procedure in the United States. “This type of energy delivery is non-thermal, and heart muscle cells are uniquely sensitive to it, thus helping to avoid affecting other types of tissue around the heart. It's also very rapid and will likely significantly cut down on surgery time.”

PVI is a catheter ablation technique developed to prevent focal triggers in the pulmonary veins from initiating episodes of persistent atrial fibrillation (PsAF). Although the procedure initially involved focal ablation with a catheter directly in the pulmonary veins, isolating the pulmonary veins by applying ablation energy at their junction with the left atrium is more effective. The PVI procedure is most suitable for patients whose recurring symptomatic episodes of AF have not been suppressed by anti-arrhythmic drugs or who do not wish to take long-term anti-arrhythmic or anticoagulation medications.

Related Links:
Medtronic


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Magnetically Controlled Implant Helps Relieve Neural Pain
ECMO Treats Acute Respiratory and Cardiopulmonary Failure
Biocontainment System Isolates Corona Victims During Transport
Image: Free access to diabetes management portals improves adherence (Photo courtesy of Kaiser Permanente)

Mobile Diabetes Tools Improve Glycemic Control

Patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) who use mobile devices to access diabetes management portals were more adherent and had improved glycated hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels, according to a new study.... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Image: Pap smears and HPV testing every three years is sufficient (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers

A new study suggests that screening for human papillomaviruses (HPV) every three years instead of annually is sufficient to prevent most cervical cancers. Researchers at the University of New Mexico... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Medical Robotics Market to Reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2026
Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Image: Pulse Wave Therapy Device PhysioPRO II (Photo courtesy of Oceanus Medical Systems)

PhysioPRO II Portable Pulse Wave Therapy Provides Relief from Musculoskeletal Pain

Oceanus Medical Systems (Largo FL, USA), a leading innovator in pain management therapy products, is offering PhysioPRO II which uses Radial Pulse therapy, a non-surgical pain management technique that... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE