Meniscal Repair System Expands Treatment Options

A handheld, disposable surgical instrument aids surgeons in the approximation of soft tissue in meniscal repair procedures.The Smith & Nephew (London, United Kingdom) NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System is designed to arthroscopically place stitches in tight joint compartments, by utilizing meniscus-to-meniscus vertically placed, circumferential sutures. This allows both parts of the meniscal tear to be sutured evenly all around, similar to a sewing machine stitch, increasing the chance that the tear will heal more thoroughly, and increasing meniscal repair options to include horizontal cleavage, radial, complex, and root tear patterns.The system includes an ergonomic and intuitive handle design and well-defined visual cues for precise stitch placement and control in order to tightly close the meniscectomy gap. The sterile delivery handle includes a preinstalled cartridge that delivers a 2-0 braided, nonabsorbable, polyethylene surgical suture through the soft tissue during the arthroscopic surgery. The system can reliably deliver up to six stitches (including the one in the preloaded handle assembly), and up to five additional cartridges.“The NovoStitch Pro has been of great benefit to my practice and my patients. In the past, I’ve been limited to meniscectomies for certain tears, but now I can offer my patients a second treatment to relieve their knee pain,” said orthopedic surgeon David Abrutyn, MD, of Summit Medical Group Orthopedics (Westfield, NJ, USA). “NovoStitch Pro opens up meniscal repairs for more patients and more types of meniscus tears. Having a choice beyond living with the pain or trimming the tear away will be of benefit to many of my patients.”Treatment options of the meniscus include nonsurgical treatment with rest, ice, compression, elevation, and physical therapy; surgical repair; surgical removal of the torn section (partial meniscectomy); and surgical removal of the entire meniscus (total meniscectomy). Successful repair of meniscus tears depends to a large degree on where the tear is located. While tears at the outer edge of the meniscus tend to heal well surgical repair of a tears that extend into the center of the meniscus are questionable, due to reduced blood supply.