We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Sekisui Diagnostics UK Ltd.

Download Mobile App




Python Teeth-Inspired Device Revolutionizes Rotator Cuff Repair Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Jul 2024
Print article
Image: Schematic of the python tooth-inspired device interposed between tendon a bone significantly enhances standard rotator cuff repair (Photo courtesy of Iden Kurtaliaj/Columbia Engineering)
Image: Schematic of the python tooth-inspired device interposed between tendon a bone significantly enhances standard rotator cuff repair (Photo courtesy of Iden Kurtaliaj/Columbia Engineering)

Rotator cuff tears are among the most common tendon injuries, affecting millions annually, especially as people age. Over 40% of individuals over 65 suffer from these injuries, which generally occur at the tendon-to-bone insertion point. This makes surgical repair, which seeks to anatomically reattach the tendon, the primary treatment for restoring shoulder function. However, reattaching tendon to bone successfully poses substantial challenges, with high failure rates that increase with the patient's age and the severity of the tear. These rates can be as low as 20% in younger patients with minor tears and as high as 94% in elderly patients with massive tears.

Despite advancements in rotator cuff repair techniques over the past two decades, the basic method of using sutures to stitch two tissues together has not changed significantly. This method often fails due to "suture pull-through" or "cheesewiring," where the sutures tear through the tendons at high-stress points, causing gaps or ruptures at the repair site. Now, a team of engineers has developed a device inspired by python teeth as a supplement to existing rotator cuff suture repair that almost doubles repair strength. In a paper published recently by Science Advances, the researchers have described their biomimetic approach which mimics the design of python teeth to secure tendon reattachments to bone more effectively, while allowing the device to be customized to individual patients.

The innovation was achieved by a team at Columbia Engineering (New York, NY, USA) who extended their original idea of simply replicating python tooth shape to implementing advanced simulations, 3D printing, and ex vivo experiments on cadavers to refine the interaction between tooth shape and its mechanics. They crafted various tooth designs, optimizing individual teeth, arrays of teeth, and finally, a specific array suitable for rotator cuff applications. The resulting biomimetic device, built using biocompatible resin, features an array of teeth set on a curved base that grasps without cutting the tendon.

Each tooth is about 3mm high, approximately half the length of a standard staple, ensuring they do not pierce through the tendon. The device's base is 3D printed to conform precisely to the patient-specific curvature of the humeral head at the supraspinatus tendon attachment site, the most frequently injured rotator cuff tendon. The researchers are now focusing on developing a bioabsorbable version of this device that would degrade as the tendon naturally heals back to the bone, aiming to improve clinical outcomes further. They are also preparing for an upcoming pre-submission meeting with the FDA to discuss the potential market introduction of their innovative device.

“We decided to see if we could develop a device that mimics the shape of python teeth, that would effectively grasp soft tissues without tearing, and help reduce the risk of tendon re-tearing after rotator cuff repair,” said Iden Kurtaliaj, the study’s lead author. “We designed it specifically so that surgeons won’t need to abandon their current approach - they can simply add the device and increase the strength of their repair.”

Related Links:
Columbia Engineering

Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
Solid State Kv/Dose Multi-Sensor
AGMS-DM+
Silver Member
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
New
Proctology Attachment
Proctology Attachment

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Novel Capsule Releases Microscopic Robots into Colon to Treat Inflammatory Bowel...
Innovative Cuffless Blood Pressure Device Streamlines and Enhances Hypertension ...
New Study Challenges ED Protocols for Geriatric Head Injuries and Blood Thinners...
Image: A new hydrogel consisting of collagen could prevent cardiac arrhythmias (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Hydrogel Could Provide Alternative to Pacemakers

A heart attack not only poses immediate life-threatening risks but also leads to severe long-term health issues: 50 to 60% of survivors face sudden cardiac death due to arrhythmias. Currently, the most... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Image: The portable, handheld BeamClean technology inactivates pathogens on commonly touched surfaces in seconds (Photo courtesy of Freestyle Partners)

First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Clinical Surfaces in Seconds

Reducing healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) remains a pressing issue within global healthcare systems. In the United States alone, 1.7 million patients contract HAIs annually, leading to approximately... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Cartridge-Based Hemostasis Analyzer System Enables Faster Coagulation Testing
Critical Bleeding Management System to Help Hospitals Further Standardize Viscoe...
Point of Care HIV Test Enables Early Infection Diagnosis for Infants
Image: POCT offers cost-effective, accessible, and immediate diagnostic solutions (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

POCT for Infectious Diseases Delivers Laboratory Equivalent Pathology Results

On-site pathology tests for infectious diseases in rural and remote locations can achieve the same level of reliability and accuracy as those conducted in hospital laboratories, a recent study suggests.... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA INNOVATION FORUM for the Healthcare Innovations of the Future
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Cardiovascular Medical Device Company Shockwave Medical...
Mindray to Acquire Chinese Medical Device Company APT Medical
Image: The Critical Care acquisition will enhance BD’s portfolio of smart connected care solutions (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Acquires Edwards Lifesciences' Critical Care Product Group for USD 4.2 Billion

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company, Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) and Edwards Lifesciences (Irvine, CA, USA) have entered into a definitive agreement under which BD will acquire Edwards' Critical Care product... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021

 

Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE