We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

INTUITIVE SURGICAL

Intuitive Surgical develops, manufactures and markets robotic surgical systems, advanced instruments and accessories ... read more Featured Products:

Surgical System

Surgical System

Surgical System

Surgical System
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Dec 2020 - 09 Dec 2020
Virtual Venue
ECISM LIVES 2020 – 33nd Annual Congress of European Society of Intensive Care Medicine
07 Dec 2020 - 11 Dec 2020
Zdravookhraneniye 2020
09 Dec 2020 - 18 Dec 2020
Virtual Venue
Medical Fair Asia 2020

Smooth Muscle Stimulator Helps Locate Ureters During Surgery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Dec 2020
Print article
Image: The StimSite smooth muscle stimulator helps identify the ureter (Photo courtesy of Allotrope Medical)
Image: The StimSite smooth muscle stimulator helps identify the ureter (Photo courtesy of Allotrope Medical)
A novel system identifies ureters during abdominal surgery by electrically stimulating and monitoring smooth muscle excitability.

The Allotrope Medical (Houston, TX, USA) StimSite is an intuitive, easy to use device that provides surgeons operating in the lower abdomen and pelvis with the ability to elicit visible movement on demand by electrical stimulation at any point along the length of the ureter, eliciting a clearly visible vermiculation contraction that is evident even when hidden behind other soft tissues, including scar tissue. This allows for immediate identification and localization so that the surgeon can proceed with the operation safely.

StimSite also allows the surgeon to switch between electrocautery signals from standard electrosurgical generators and smooth muscle stimulation, without the need to exchange instruments beforehand. The seamless workflow integration is achieved by connecting the StimSite signal box to existing laparoscopic bipolar instruments, electrosurgical generators, and robotic surgical platforms, such as the Intuitive Surgical (Sunnyvale, CA, USA) DaVinci system.

“With ureter injuries being top of mind for all surgeons operating in the pelvis, we are excited to be able to offer a technology that helps surgeons identify this important structure in a simple and elegant way,” said Albert Huang, MD, CEO of Allotrope Medical and the inventor of StimSite. “StimSite gives surgeons a new capability to their existing instruments; helping them to provide the best surgical experience for physician and patient alike.”

“Whether it is a gynecologic or colorectal operation, a significant portion of operating room time is spent looking for the ureter and keeping it safe,” said Brian Dunkin, MD, past president of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES). “StimSite provides surgeons with an elegant tool to help rapidly identify the ureter, keep it safe from harm, and promote the progression of a pelvic operation. It should be in the toolbox of every surgeon doing pelvic surgery.”

Ureter identification is required in a multitude of common surgical procedures such as hysterectomies, endometriosis ablations, and colon resections. Injury to ureters can have a significant impact on the patient's hospitalization and overall quality of life.

Related Links:
Allotrope Medical
Intuitive Surgical



Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Lightweight Tactical Ventilator Advances Field Medicine
Smart Insulin Pen Helps Users Make Better Dosing Decisions
Germicidal UV-C System Kills Airborne Pathogens
Image: The OneVue Sense monitors vaccine storage temperatures (Photo courtesy of Primex)

Monitoring Technology Keeps COVID-19 Vaccines Safe

An automated environmental monitoring platform can help administrators prepare for the pending global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. The Primex (Lake Geneva, WI, USA) OneVue Sense sensor incorporates... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Image: Pre-operative MRI detects more occult tumor sites in women with dense breasts imaged DBT (Photo courtesy of iStock)

Pre-Operative MRI Effective in Women with Dense Breasts

Pre-operative MRI can catch more breast cancer lesions in women with dense breasts who receive an initial diagnosis via digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), according to a new study. Researchers at the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wireless Hospital Bed Improves Workflow Efficiency
Neurostimulation System Significantly Reduces Tinnitus
Digital Tumor Dashboard Improves Case Review Efficiency
Image: The OtoSet system breaks down and removes impacted earwax (Photo courtesy of SafKan Health)

Automated Cleaning Device Clears Impacted Earwax

A novel ear cleaning system offers a quick, safe, and effective device to remove impacted earwax, the leading cause of conductive hearing loss. The SafKan Health (Seattle, WA, USA) OtoSet is an automated... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Image: The Genius AI Detection software (Photo courtesy of Hologic, Inc.)

Hologic Receives FDA Clearance for Genius AI Detection Technology for Early Breast Cancer Detection

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its Genius AI Detection technology, a new deep learning-based software designed to help radiologists... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE