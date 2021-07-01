We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
ARAB HEALTH - INFORMA

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
09 Jul 2021 - 12 Jul 2021
Virtual Venue
EAU21 – 36th Annual Congress of the European Association of Urology
17 Jul 2021 - 21 Jul 2021
Virtual Venue
ISTH 2021 – 29th Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH)
21 Jul 2021 - 24 Jul 2021
Vietnam Medi-Pharm 2021

New Nail System Promotes Humeral Fracture Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Jul 2021
Print article
Image: The Telegraph Evolution short and long cannulated nails (Photo courtesy of FH ORTHO)
Image: The Telegraph Evolution short and long cannulated nails (Photo courtesy of FH ORTHO)
A next-generation cannulated nail system improves alignment during proximal and/or mid-shaft humeral fracture repair.

The FH ORTHO (Finistere, France) Telegraph Evolution surgical nail system is comprised of nails, proximal and distal screws, and washers that are intended for use in treatment of fractures of the proximal extremity or the diaphysis of the humerus. Short and long intramedullary cannulated humeral nails with right and left orientations are available, with a self-stabilising locking feature for anterograde intramedullary nailing of the humerus. All components are made of medical grade titanium alloy (Ti6Al4V-ELI).

The short nail (150 mm) is intended for proximal humerus fractures, and can be used to treat two- and three-fragment fractures via percutaneous access for extra-articular fractures, standard access for valgus-impacted intra-articular fractures, and for non-impacted or dislocated three- and four-fragment fractures when a prosthesis is feasible. The long nail (210 mm) is intended for mid-shaft fractures, and sports an assisted distal locking feature that can be used in a static or elastic configuration.

“The Telegraph Evolution instrumentation and implants provide a unique, innovative and less invasive system for surgeons. FH Ortho has been on-trend with the development of a system relying on nailing instead of plating for trauma applications,” said Jean-Marc Idier, President of FH Ortho. “The market has moved towards a fracture alignment strategy focused on the use of nails instead of plates, and an increasing number of physicians are applauding the move.”

Intramedullary nailing is an internal fixation technique mainly used for the surgical management of long bone diaphyseal fractures, and more recently in metaphyseal and periarticular fractures. The nails provide stability and are associated with preservation of the surrounding muscle and soft-tissues. Interlocking can provide control of length and rotation. Gerhard Küntscher is credited with the first use of this device in 1939 during World War II, for soldiers with fractures of the femur.

Related Links:
FH ORTHO


Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Next Generation SCS Personalizes Pain Relief
Wound Care App Integrates with Hospital EHRs
Fogging Device Permits Effective Environmental Disinfection
Image: The Irrisept 450 bottle with the Irriprobe (Photo courtesy of Irrimax)

Antimicrobial Irrigation System Improves Wound Lavage

A self-contained irrigation system provides low pressure lavage to mechanically cleanse the wound and remove microorganisms. The Irrimax (Lawrenceville, GA, USA) Irrisept lavage system is based on a... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Exoskeleton Glove Mimics User’s Grasp Movements
Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Advances Senior Care
Reusable Mattress Warmer Treats Neonatal Hypothermia
Image: BitePRO Version 4 bite resistant armguards worn by a nurse (Photo courtesy of BitePRO)

Protective Clothing Benefits Mental Health Care

Specially designed clothing that protects health care professionals from bite wounds helps to reduce the use of force and restraints within mental institutions. The BitePRO (Wetherby, United Kingdom)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
AI in Healthcare Diagnosis Market to Witness Substantial Growth Post COVID-19 Pa...
Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2028
Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business
Image: The vScan handheld ultrasound device (Photo courtesy of GE Healthcare)

Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026

The global portable ultrasound equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.5 billion by 2026, driven primarily by an increasing number of application areas,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE