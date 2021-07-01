New Nail System Promotes Humeral Fracture Treatment

A next-generation cannulated nail system improves alignment during proximal and/or mid-shaft humeral fracture repair.The FH ORTHO (Finistere, France) Telegraph Evolution surgical nail system is comprised of nails, proximal and distal screws, and washers that are intended for use in treatment of fractures of the proximal extremity or the diaphysis of the humerus. Short and long intramedullary cannulated humeral nails with right and left orientations are available, with a self-stabilising locking feature for anterograde intramedullary nailing of the humerus. All components are made of medical grade titanium alloy (Ti6Al4V-ELI).The short nail (150 mm) is intended for proximal humerus fractures, and can be used to treat two- and three-fragment fractures via percutaneous access for extra-articular fractures, standard access for valgus-impacted intra-articular fractures, and for non-impacted or dislocated three- and four-fragment fractures when a prosthesis is feasible. The long nail (210 mm) is intended for mid-shaft fractures, and sports an assisted distal locking feature that can be used in a static or elastic configuration.“The Telegraph Evolution instrumentation and implants provide a unique, innovative and less invasive system for surgeons. FH Ortho has been on-trend with the development of a system relying on nailing instead of plating for trauma applications,” said Jean-Marc Idier, President of FH Ortho. “The market has moved towards a fracture alignment strategy focused on the use of nails instead of plates, and an increasing number of physicians are applauding the move.”Intramedullary nailing is an internal fixation technique mainly used for the surgical management of long bone diaphyseal fractures, and more recently in metaphyseal and periarticular fractures. The nails provide stability and are associated with preservation of the surrounding muscle and soft-tissues. Interlocking can provide control of length and rotation. Gerhard Küntscher is credited with the first use of this device in 1939 during World War II, for soldiers with fractures of the femur.