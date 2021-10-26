Modular Robotic System Assists OR Procedures

A multi-quadrant robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system can aid operating room (OR) teams optimize a broad range of surgical procedures.The Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland) Hugo RAS is a modular robotics platform that combines wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and cloud-based video capture to address utilization barriers that have stifled robotic surgery adoption for over two decades. The system includes:• The Hugo arm cart, with three- and four-arm configurations for RAS, and a one-arm configuration to assist with standard laparoscopic procedures.• Hugo wristed instruments, including shears, graspers, forceps, and needle drivers with seven degrees of freedom for accessing anatomical targets and delivering true dexterity.• The Hugo surgeon console, designed to streamline surgical team communication, provide 3D high definition (HD) views, easy-grip controllers to control instruments at a variety of scales, adjustability to each surgeon’s preferences, and compatibility with the Hugo task simulator.• The Hugo task simulator, which turns the surgeon console into a 3D simulated environment, enabling surgeons to learn and practice instrument and camera control, needle driving and suturing, electrosurgery application, and movement and efficiency.• The Hugo Tower, a central processing unit and laparoscopic tower that features KARL STORZ technologies, providing brilliant, 3D views in full HD, unique image enhancement modes to help identify critical structures, a 3D HD endoscope that can be placed on any robotic arm, the Valleylab FT10 energy platform, and Touch Surgery Enterprise video management and analytics platform compatibility, developed in conjunction with dedicated support teams specializing in robotics program optimization, service, and training.“Robotics and artificial intelligence are the undeniable future of healthcare, with incredible potential to not only advance patient care, but increase access to these benefits,” said Rob ten Hoedt, president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) at Medtronic. “The Hugo RAS system builds on our leadership in minimally invasive surgery, and we're thrilled to provide hospitals across Europe a robotic-assisted surgery system that is thoughtfully designed to meet their needs today and tomorrow.”Robotic surgery is often safer and cheaper than open surgery, as robotic hands are steadier than human hands and possess more freedom of movement (7 degrees) than a human arm (4 degrees), thus enabling the surgeon to operate with greater flexibility. The surgeon also has greater control during minimally invasive procedures that involve laparoscopic insertions of fiberoptic camera scopes and surgical instruments.