We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Hologic

Designs and provides products for clinical laboratory and blood screening, including testing items for detection of h... read more Featured Products:

Endometrial Ablation (GEA) Device

High Throughput Molecular Testing Solution

Molecular Cancer Classifier

Molecular Breast Cancer Test

Human Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Assay
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
08 Nov 2021 - 10 Nov 2021
ESSO 40 – 4th Congress of the European Society of Surgical Oncology
08 Nov 2021 - 11 Nov 2021
44th World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation (IHF)
15 Nov 2021 - 18 Nov 2021
Medica 2021

Hologic Launches NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation Device

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Nov 2021
Print article
Image: NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation Device (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)
Image: NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation Device (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has launched the innovative and new NovaSure V5 global endometrial ablation (GEA) device.

With a 20-year legacy, Hologic’s NovaSure is a trusted system in GEA to Address Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB). The NovaSure device first received FDA approval in 2001, and by 2018 the NovaSure procedure had been used to treat over three million patients. Guided by women’s unique needs and the physicians that treat them, the NovaSure V5 device features several innovations, making it the most sophisticated device in the NovaSure family.

The device has an updated cervical seal, featuring EndoForm technology, designed to increase the sealing surface and accommodate a range of cervical canals and anatomical variability. The device’s AccuSheath markings are designed to improve the accuracy and confidence of seating and fundal placement. Additionally, the NovaSure V5 device is equipped with SureClear technology, Hologic's unique fluid removal system, which provides integrated suction through the array by constant tissue contact while simultaneously removing ablation by products such as vapor and fluid from the uterus. The NovaSure V5 endometrial ablation system is not only outfitted to support the physician through comfort and control but is also specifically designed to cater to various cervical canal sizes.

“The NovaSure V5 device is at the forefront of innovation, established on an unmatched 20-year history of success and updated based on customer feedback,” said Essex Mitchell, Division President GYN Surgical Solutions, Hologic. “By listening to physicians and using their feedback as a guide for new innovation, Hologic’s GYN Surgical Solutions division remains committed to putting physicians and the women they serve first. We are always striving to work in partnership with physicians to achieve better outcomes for women.”

"I have used NovaSure for 20 years and consider it the gold standard treatment for patients with menstrual disorders. Believing there was no needed room for improvement, the V5 enhanced cervical seal feature has exceeded my expectations,” added Dr. Kelli Miller, MD, the first physician to perform the GEA procedure with the new NovaSure V5 device. “The markings added to the sheath correspond with the uterine sound measurement, further reassuring me of accurate placement. Ultimately, every woman has unique anatomy, and the cervical seal contours to a range of cervical canals, providing an advanced treatment option. Best of all, the V5 device does not require a steep learning curve, allowing the improvements to be even more appreciated by the physician.”

Related Links:
Hologic, Inc. 


Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

NUVO

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
AI-Based Algorithm Enables Quicker HF Diagnosis
Dendritic Hydrogels Help Eradicate Bacterial Pathogens
Occlusion Device Supports Oxygenation During Cardiac Arrest
Image: The ablation tip of the EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System (Photo courtesy of AtriCure)

Guided Coagulation System Treats Persistent AF

A new epicardial ablation device helps treat long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation (Afib) in patients who do not respond endocardial catheter ablation alone. The AtriCure (Mason, OH, USA) EPi-Sense... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Image: Experts concur that PET/CT in pregnant women can be performed if necessary (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

PET/CT in Pregnant Women Acceptable to Many Radiologists

A recent poll reveals a majority of nuclear medicine physicians would consider positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scanning in pregnant women, when warranted. Researchers at the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Microsphere Embolization Technology Treats Knee Osteoarthritis
Bite Block Improves Oxygenation During GI Procedures
RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service
Image: VUNO Med-DeepECG (Photo courtesy of VUNO inc.)

AI-Based ECG Analysis Software Zeroes in on Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction and Arrhythmia

VUNO inc. (Seoul, South Korea) has received breakthrough device designation from the Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (KFDA) for the company's artificial intelligence-based electrocardiogram (ECG)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach Almost USD 38 Billion by 2028 Due to ...
Hologic Acquires Bolder Surgical to Expand Surgical Franchise
IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be...
Image: 44th IHF World Hospital Congress (Photo courtesy of The International Hospital Federation)

Leading Industry Speakers Lined-Up for 44th IHF World Hospital Congress

Leaders and decision-makers of hospitals, health services, and healthcare organizations will gather at the 44th World Hospital Congress organized by The International Hospital Federation (Geneva, Switzerland)... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE