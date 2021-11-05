Hologic Launches NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation Device

Hologic, Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) has launched the innovative and new NovaSure V5 global endometrial ablation (GEA) device.

With a 20-year legacy, Hologic’s NovaSure is a trusted system in GEA to Address Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB). The NovaSure device first received FDA approval in 2001, and by 2018 the NovaSure procedure had been used to treat over three million patients. Guided by women’s unique needs and the physicians that treat them, the NovaSure V5 device features several innovations, making it the most sophisticated device in the NovaSure family.

The device has an updated cervical seal, featuring EndoForm technology, designed to increase the sealing surface and accommodate a range of cervical canals and anatomical variability. The device’s AccuSheath markings are designed to improve the accuracy and confidence of seating and fundal placement. Additionally, the NovaSure V5 device is equipped with SureClear technology, Hologic's unique fluid removal system, which provides integrated suction through the array by constant tissue contact while simultaneously removing ablation by products such as vapor and fluid from the uterus. The NovaSure V5 endometrial ablation system is not only outfitted to support the physician through comfort and control but is also specifically designed to cater to various cervical canal sizes.

“The NovaSure V5 device is at the forefront of innovation, established on an unmatched 20-year history of success and updated based on customer feedback,” said Essex Mitchell, Division President GYN Surgical Solutions, Hologic. “By listening to physicians and using their feedback as a guide for new innovation, Hologic’s GYN Surgical Solutions division remains committed to putting physicians and the women they serve first. We are always striving to work in partnership with physicians to achieve better outcomes for women.”

"I have used NovaSure for 20 years and consider it the gold standard treatment for patients with menstrual disorders. Believing there was no needed room for improvement, the V5 enhanced cervical seal feature has exceeded my expectations,” added Dr. Kelli Miller, MD, the first physician to perform the GEA procedure with the new NovaSure V5 device. “The markings added to the sheath correspond with the uterine sound measurement, further reassuring me of accurate placement. Ultimately, every woman has unique anatomy, and the cervical seal contours to a range of cervical canals, providing an advanced treatment option. Best of all, the V5 device does not require a steep learning curve, allowing the improvements to be even more appreciated by the physician.”

