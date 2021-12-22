Augmented Reality Navigation Streamlines Surgical Workflow

An advanced surgical planning and screw placement system combines real-time imaging and augmented reality (AR) navigation.The Royal Philips (Philips; Amsterdam, The Netherlands) ClarifEye system is designed to merge both 2D and 3D visualizations at low X-ray dose with 3D AR navigation into one system. This enables surgeons to define and navigate along the critical pathway using real-time guidance for precise device and screw placement in open and minimally invasive spine procedures. ClarifEye is intended to be used in conjunction with the Azurion Hybrid Operating Room (OR), into which it fully integrates.ClarifEye uses four high-resolution video cameras located in the C-arm and flat panel detector (FPD) in order to automatically detect non-invasive patient markers placed to augment the surgical field. The live video images provided by the cameras are overlaid onto the 3D cone-beam computerized tomography (CBCT) scan used for pre-surgical planning. The system can then visualize the tip of the ClarifEye Needle as it is navigated along the planned path towards the spinal anatomy, and up to screw placement.“We’re excited that international access to ClarifEye is expanding, and more hospitals and patients will get to experience its benefits firsthand,” said Karim Boussebaa, general manager of image guided therapy systems at Royal Philips. “ClarifEye adds a new dimension in surgical precision for patients. It is a great example of how we’re innovating procedures and helping clinicians to deliver on the Quadruple Aim of better health outcomes, improved patient experience, staff satisfaction, and lower cost of care.”“Philips’ new technology enables us to perform less invasive procedures and produce better outcomes for patients with spine conditions,” said Ahmed Al Jahwari, MD, head of the department of orthopedics and spine surgery at the Armed Forces Hospital (Muscat, Oman). “Thanks to the high quality of the intraoperative cone beam CT imaging and the positioning flexibility of the ClarifEye system, we can ensure that implants are in place, which lowers post-operative CT scans to check implant placements.”Many spine conditions have traditionally been ‘open surgery’, where surgeons would manually manipulate the patient’s spine to position implants and pedicle screws. As technology has advanced, there has been a shift to using minimally invasive techniques that minimize blood loss and soft tissue damage and consequently reducing postoperative pain. Intra-operative image guidance increases clinical accuracy and improves outcomes, with patients subject to fewer revision surgeries.