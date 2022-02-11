First Self-Expanding Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System Aids in Treatment of Malignant Neoplasms at Tracheobronchial Carina

The first self-expanding tracheobronchial nitinol y-stent launched in the market is designed to be a flexible, compliant device that will aid in the treatment of malignant neoplasms at the tracheobronchial carina.

Micro-Tech Endoscopy (Ann Arbor, MI, USA) has introduced the flexible, compliant Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System that is effective in providing relief for patients with malignant tracheobronchial strictures due to its nitinol self-expanding design and ease of deployment. The Y-Shaped Tracheal Stent System is a low profile delivery system for ventilation and visualization of the stent during placement. It has a silicone covering to restrict tumor ingrowth and repositioning sutures for adjustment or removal of the stent.

"I use the Micro-Tech y-shaped Tracheal Stent System because it is easy to deliver across carina lesions," said Chakravarthy Reddy, M.D. at the University of Utah Health Sciences Center. "Its innovative design allows for visualization during placement and does not require suspending ventilation during positioning. The stent walls also provide increased airway diameter when compared to silicone stents."

