J&J MedTech’s Ethicon Launches Next-Gen Digitally Enabled Stapler

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 07 Jun 2022
Image: The next generation ECHELON 3000 stapler is designed for exceptional access and control (Photo courtesy of Ethicon)
Ethicon (Cincinnati, OH, USA), part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, has launched the ECHELON 3000 Stapler, a digitally enabled device that provides surgeons with simple, one-handed powered articulation to help address the unique needs of their patients.

Designed with 39% greater jaw aperture and a 27% greater articulation span, ECHELON 3000 gives surgeons better access and control over each transection, even in tight spaces and on challenging tissue. These features combined with software that provides real-time haptic and audible device feedback enable surgeons to make critical adjustments during procedures. ECHELON 3000 builds upon the ECHELON+ Stapler with GST Reloads, bringing forward the same capabilities in advancing staple line security and delivering fewer leakage pathways at the staple line, even in challenging conditions compared to the Medtronic Signia Stapling System. While it can be used in a wide range of surgical procedures, it was designed to be used in thoracic, colorectal, and bariatric/gastric laparoscopic procedures where improvements in device access and control can make a meaningful difference

“Surgical complications often stem from difficult-to-access anatomy and compromised tissue, which this next generation ECHELON stapler is specifically designed to address,” said Tom O’Brien, Worldwide President, Endomechanical, Ethicon, Inc. “Our goal, with ECHELON 3000, is to arm surgeons with a device that helps address the root causes of surgical complications, enabling them to successfully navigate the differing needs of each patient’s anatomy, deliver on their preoperative plans and ultimately make a meaningful difference in patient outcomes.”

“The ECHELON 3000 has the flexibility that we as surgeons have long craved in a surgical stapler – with greater articulation for better access to tissue in tight spaces, such as the thoracic cavity,” said Zane Hammoud, MD, FACS, Chief of General Thoracic Surgery at Ascension Providence Hospital System. “As a thoracic surgeon, these new enhancements to a trusted device may allow for a more seamless and efficient surgical experience.”

