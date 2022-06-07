J&J MedTech’s Ethicon Launches Next-Gen Digitally Enabled Stapler

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AICritical Care Patient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Technique to Pinpoint Elusive Cardiac Conduction Tissue a Game Changer for CHD Patients
- MRI Virtual Biopsy to Transform Heart Transplant Care
- Fully Implantable, Wireless Pacemaker Talks to Patient and Dissolves After Use
- Blood Test Detects Markers for Liver Injury from Acetaminophen Overdose in 20 Minutes
- Biomarker Based Non-Endoscopic Technology Identifies Risk for Esophageal Cancer
- Technology Helps Surgeons Locate Patient’s Nerves and Avoid Intraoperative Nerve Damage
- Surgeons Transplant 3D-Bioprinted Ear Made of Patient’s Own Tissue
- World's Smallest Remote-Controlled Robot Crab Could Perform Surgeries
- Perfusion Machine Stores Organs Outside Body for Days Before Transplantation
- Compression System Improves Foot and Ankle Procedures
- Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic Diseases
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
- World's First AI-Ready Infrasound Stethoscope Listens to Bodily Sounds Not Audible to Human Ear
- POC Diagnostic Platform Offers Handheld, Instrument-Free PCR Testing for STIs
- World's First Robotic Clinical Assistant for Hospitalized Patient Care Launched
- Siemens Offers VR-Based Surgical Training in Partnership with PrecisionOS
- Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Intersect ENT to Add Innovative Sinus Implants to ENT Portfolio
- GE Healthcare and Medtronic Collaborate to Improve Product Access for ASCs and OBLs
- Global Electrosurgery Market to Reach Almost USD 6 Billion by 2026
- Global Infusion Pump Market to Surpass USD 850 Million by 2028
- First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease
- New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure
- Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
- Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
- Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
- Artificial Intelligence May Support Endoscopic Diagnosis of Early Gastric Cancer
- AI-Enabled ECGs Can Identify Patients at Greater Risk of Stroke and Cognitive Decline
- Artificial Intelligence Accurately Detects Fractures on X-Rays
- 3D Imaging Rapidly Diagnoses Aggressive Prostate Cancer
- AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence
Advertise with Us
- AI Algorithm Identifies Hospitalized Patients at Highest Risk of Dying From COVID-19
- Sweat Sensor Detects Key Biomarkers That Provide Early Warning of COVID-19 and Flu
- Study Assesses Impact of COVID-19 on Ventilation/Perfusion Scintigraphy
- CT Imaging Study Finds Vaccination Reduces Risk of COVID-19 Associated Pulmonary Embolism
- Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccines Generates Up to Nine Times as Many Antibodies