Integrated OR with Intelligent Volume Automation Technology Improves Safety of Clinical Alarm Systems

While some studies suggest there are benefits to music in the operating room, such as reduced stress, increased focus, and perceived calming effects, there have also been studies that show music can interfere with communication during critical situations. Now, a new operating room integration technology is designed to help clinicians keep the benefits of music while also allowing for the clearest communication during critical patient events in the operating room. If a patient’s vital signs deteriorate, data exported in real-time from a patient monitoring system allows the integrated operating room to dim or even completely mute the music volume automatically.

KARL STORZ (Tuttlingen, Germany) has debuted the new CanaryBox that syncs with the patient vital signs monitor in real-time and automatically lowers or mutes music volume in the operating room to make sure that critical patient alarms are heard if conditions warrant. While music may help cover up the whirls, clangs and hums from life-saving equipment in the operating room, CanaryBox prevents the music from drowning out critical patient monitor alarms.

“Many surgeons appreciate the benefits of music for the operating room environment. The enhanced focus and sense of calm is good for patient care,” said Glenn Jarrett, MD, an orthopedic surgeon. “A system that allows for immediate control of sound in an urgent situation makes perfect sense.”

