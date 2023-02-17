Innovative Endometrial Ablation Device Can Treat Wide Range of Cervical and Uterine Anatomies

Heavy menstrual bleeding is a common problem that is usually treated with endometrial ablation, a minimally invasive surgical procedure. The procedure involves ablating (destroying) the tissue in the endometrium, or the lining of the uterus. Now, an innovative new version of an endometrial ablation system that has benefited millions of patients incorporates enhanced features designed to treat a wide range of cervical and uterine anatomies.

The new NovaSure V5 global endometrial ablation (GEA) device from Hologic Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) builds on the world-class track record for NovaSure. The NovaSure device enables an endometrial ablation procedure for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding, with 97% patient satisfaction and 87% of patients avoiding a hysterectomy at 10 years. The new NovaSure V5 comes with an updated cervical seal, featuring EndoForm technology, designed to increase the sealing surface and accommodate a range of cervical canals and anatomical variability. The device’s AccuSheath markings are designed to improve the accuracy and confidence of seating and fundal placement. Additionally, NovaSure V5 is equipped with SureClear technology, Hologic's unique fluid removal system. This technology provides integrated suction through the array by constant tissue contact while simultaneously removing ablation byproducts like vapor and fluid. The NovaSure V5 has been approved for use in Canada and Europe.

“Since its launch over 20 years ago, we have constantly listened to our customers’ feedback, which has driven continuous design improvements for NovaSure,” said Jan Verstreken, Group President, International at Hologic. “This has enabled us to develop our technology to further meet their needs and those of the women they treat, ultimately delivering better outcomes for these women.”

“I welcome the new features on the NovaSure V5. These will support both inexperienced and more established users in performing effective, more efficient and accurate procedures,” said Dr. Philippe Y. Laberge, M.D., FRCSC, ACGE based at the CHU de Québec-Université Laval. “The addition of markings to the shaft will enable users to correctly place the device before initiating a procedure. The cervical seal is a significant improvement as there is less chance of leaks, allowing the completion of pre-procedure checks and the procedure itself.”

