We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Hologic

Designs and provides products for clinical laboratory and blood screening, including testing items for detection of h... read more Featured Products:

DEXA Bone Densitometer

Tissue Removal Devices

Breast Biopsy System

Specimen Radiography System

Laparoscopic Radiofrequency Ablation
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
22 Feb 2023 - 26 Feb 2023
CRITICARE 2023 - 29th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine (ISCCM)
26 Feb 2023 - 03 Mar 2023
SAR 2023 – Annual Scientific Meeting of the Society of Abdominal Radiology
01 Mar 2023 - 05 Mar 2023
ECR 2023 – European Congress of Radiology

Innovative Endometrial Ablation Device Can Treat Wide Range of Cervical and Uterine Anatomies

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Feb 2023
Print article
Image: The NovaSure V5 global endometrial ablation device has been approved for use in Canada and Europe (Photo courtesy of Hologic)
Image: The NovaSure V5 global endometrial ablation device has been approved for use in Canada and Europe (Photo courtesy of Hologic)

Heavy menstrual bleeding is a common problem that is usually treated with endometrial ablation, a minimally invasive surgical procedure. The procedure involves ablating (destroying) the tissue in the endometrium, or the lining of the uterus. Now, an innovative new version of an endometrial ablation system that has benefited millions of patients incorporates enhanced features designed to treat a wide range of cervical and uterine anatomies.

The new NovaSure V5 global endometrial ablation (GEA) device from Hologic Inc. (Marlborough, MA, USA) builds on the world-class track record for NovaSure. The NovaSure device enables an endometrial ablation procedure for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding, with 97% patient satisfaction and 87% of patients avoiding a hysterectomy at 10 years. The new NovaSure V5 comes with an updated cervical seal, featuring EndoForm technology, designed to increase the sealing surface and accommodate a range of cervical canals and anatomical variability. The device’s AccuSheath markings are designed to improve the accuracy and confidence of seating and fundal placement. Additionally, NovaSure V5 is equipped with SureClear technology, Hologic's unique fluid removal system. This technology provides integrated suction through the array by constant tissue contact while simultaneously removing ablation byproducts like vapor and fluid. The NovaSure V5 has been approved for use in Canada and Europe.

“Since its launch over 20 years ago, we have constantly listened to our customers’ feedback, which has driven continuous design improvements for NovaSure,” said Jan Verstreken, Group President, International at Hologic. “This has enabled us to develop our technology to further meet their needs and those of the women they treat, ultimately delivering better outcomes for these women.”

“I welcome the new features on the NovaSure V5. These will support both inexperienced and more established users in performing effective, more efficient and accurate procedures,” said Dr. Philippe Y. Laberge, M.D., FRCSC, ACGE based at the CHU de Québec-Université Laval. “The addition of markings to the shaft will enable users to correctly place the device before initiating a procedure. The cervical seal is a significant improvement as there is less chance of leaks, allowing the completion of pre-procedure checks and the procedure itself.”

Related Links:
Hologic Inc.

Visit expo >
Gold Supplier
Enteral Feeding Pump
SENTINELplus
New
Portable Manual Defibrillator
RESCUE 230
New
Elevating X-Ray Table
PROGNOST F
New
Blood Warmer
SAHARA-III 230 V

Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator ...
AI Solution for Echocardiography to Revolutionize Diagnosis of Heart Failure with...
Image: MyoVista Wavelet technology utilizes AI for early detection of heart disease (Photo courtesy of Heart Test Laboratories)

Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for 17.9 million deaths every year, or about 32% of all deaths worldwide. Every week, millions of electrocardiographs (ECGs) are performed across the world, making... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Ingestible Sensor Could Replace Invasive Procedures for Diagnosing GI Motility D...
Wearable Bioelectronic Device Made From Ultrasoft `Skin-Like` Material Tracks Vital...
Heart Valve That Grows Along With Child Could Reduce Invasive Surgeries
Image: In stretching tests, modules were able to withstand stretching of up to seven times their original length before breaking (Photo courtesy of NTU Singapore)

Universal Connector Makes It Simpler and Quicker to Assemble Stretchable Healthcare Devices

Stretchable devices such as soft robots and wearable healthcare devices are assembled with the help of various modules having different material characteristics like softness or rigidity.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
All-in-One Device Reduces False-Positive Diagnostic Test Results for Bloodstream...
Liquid-Ready QC Solution for POC Urinalysis Instruments Helps Labs Streamline Daily...
FDA Cleared Sepsis Test Becomes First in New Class of ED-Focused Diagnostic Tools...
Image: Plasmon-enhanced LFAs (p-LFAs) improve inexpensive, readily available rapid tests to desired levels of sensitivity (Photo courtesy of WUSTL)

New Diagnostic Test 1,000 Times More Sensitive than Conventional Tests

A key challenge in the field of infectious disease diagnostics is to quickly find out if a patient has a bacterial infection and needs antibiotics or has a viral infection for which antibiotics are not effective.... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion...
Global Endoscopy Equipment Market Driven by Growing Hospital Investment in Advanced...
Image: The global hospital/medical beds market is projected to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2030 (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Chronic Diseases and Hospitals

Hospital/medical beds are designed for hospitals and healthcare clinics in order to provide comfort and relaxation for patients during recovery from injury or illness. These beds feature adjustment features... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
COVID-19
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2023
ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica

 

ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2017
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2016
Medica
Copyright © 2000-2023 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE