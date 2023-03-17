We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Revolutionary System Maps and Ablates Atrial Arrhythmias and Provides Real-Time Feedback

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Mar 2023
Image: First of its kind, all-in-one Sphere-9 Catheter with pulsed field ablation (Photo courtesy of Medtronic)
Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most prevalent atrial arrhythmia globally, affecting approximately 60 million people worldwide. By 2030, an estimated five million more patients will be diagnosed each year. Atrial arrhythmias, including AFib, can lead to severe complications such as heart failure, stroke, and an increased risk of mortality. To address these challenges, the first-of-its-kind catheter with pulsed-field ablation, radiofrequency, and high-density mapping that is integrated with an intuitive mapping and navigation platform improves efficiency and enhances the safety of ablation procedures for patients.

The Affera Mapping and Ablation System from Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland), which includes the Sphere-9 Catheter and the Affera Prism-1 Mapping Software, marks a breakthrough in electrophysiology by integrating the Sphere-9 pulsed field ablation (PFA), radiofrequency (RF), and high density (HD) mapping catheter, which maps and ablates atrial arrhythmias (fast, abnormal heart rhythms) and provides real-time feedback using its intuitive mapping and navigation software.

The Sphere-9 Catheter, combined with the integrated mapping and navigation system, instantly generates sophisticated electro-anatomical maps, enabling physicians to administer wide-area focal ablation lesions of choice between RF or PFA, depending upon the requirements of the patient and procedure. Considering its size, the all-in-one catheter's nitinol 9mm ablation tip will need fewer focal ablation lesion applications that can reduce procedure times as compared to standard irrigated ablation catheters. The intuitive mapping software provides a highly optimized user experience by offering streamlined insights and feedback to support procedure performance.

Medtronic has received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for the Affera Mapping and Ablation System, based on results from clinical studies assessing the safety and performance of the Sphere-9 Catheter and Mapping System. The CE Mark approval comes on the back of the December 2022 announcement of the completion of enrollment for the Affera SPHERE Per-AF Clinical Trial, a randomized, controlled U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) pivotal trial. The SPHERE PER-AF IDE trial aims to investigate the safety and efficacy of the Affera Mapping and Ablation System in treating persistent atrial fibrillation. Currently, the trial is in its 12-month follow-up phase. The Affera Mapping and Ablation System will be available for commercial use in Europe by the first half of 2023, whereas it is still in the investigational stage in the U.S.

"The revolutionary Affera Mapping and Ablation System combined with the novel Sphere-9 Catheter represent a great advancement in the field of HD mapping and focal ablation," said Khaldoun Tarakji, M.D., MPH, vice president, chief medical officer, Cardiac Ablation Solutions business, which is part of the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "Current technologies require the use of separate HD mapping and ablation catheters. The ability to map, ablate, and validate with the Sphere-9 Catheter enables the physician to eliminate the need to exchange catheters and empowers them to choose the energy source, whether RF or PF, based on the patient's needs. All this leads to improving efficiency and most importantly, enhancing the safety of ablation procedures for our patients."

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Novel ECG Technology Utilizes AI for Early Detection of Heart Disease
AI-Enabled ECG Analysis Predicts Heart Attack Risk Nearly as well as CT Scans
AI Helps Hospitals Priorities Patients for Urgent Intensive Care and Ventilator ...
Image: The WHO has conditionally recommended the use of algorithms in assisting with pediatric tuberculosis diagnosis (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

New Evidence-Based Algorithms Could Improve Diagnosis of Pediatric Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) continues to be one of the most prevalent causes of death among younger populations worldwide. Research indicates that over 96% of the deadly TB cases in children under the age of 15... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Smartphone Diagnostic System Detects Anemia Using Simple Photos
Self-Healing, Electrically Conducive, Soft Material Opens Doors to Next-Gen Wearable...
Ultra-Soft, Highly Stretchable Implantable Sensor Monitors Bladder Activity in R...
Image: Personalized ‘bio-inks’ are used to 3D-print cardiac tissues to repair areas of dead tissue caused by heart attacks (Photo courtesy of UTS)

New Technology Uses Bio-Printed ‘Patches’ to Repair Damaged Heart Tissue

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death globally. One of the associated complications of heart disease is heart failure, in which inadequate blood supply to an affected region causes... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Smart Hospital Beds Improve Accuracy of Medical Diagnosis
New Fast Endoscope Drying System Improves Productivity and Traceability
World’s First Automated Endoscope Cleaner Fights Antimicrobial Resistance
Antibiotic resistance may result from poor hygiene practices in hospitals (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Clean Hospitals Can Reduce Antibiotic Resistance, Save Lives

Antibiotics have the capability to save lives and make much of modern medicine possible. However, bacteria can evolve resistance that does not allow them to be killed by antibiotics and pose a threat to... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
Novel Non-Sputum Based Technology Quickly and Easily Detects Active TB
Rapid PCR Diagnostic Test for STIs Provides Accurate Results in Less than 30 Minutes...
Compact POCT Platform Unlocks Multiplexing Potential of Real-Time PCR
Image: An affordable and easy to use breathalyzer can accurately detect infectious diseases to help millions of people (Photo courtesy of Noze)

World's First Breathalyzer to Detect Infectious Diseases

Healthcare screenings and diagnostics can be a hassle - they take up time, are invasive, expensive, and may not be equally accessible to all social groups. However, the air that we exhale is a rich source... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Hospital/Medical Beds Market Driven by Increase in Elderly Population, Ch...
Global Patient Positioning Systems Market Driven by Increasing Chronic Diseases
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Could Save U.S. Healthcare Industry USD 360 Billion...
Image: The demand for endometrial ablation devices is increasing due to rising prevalence of gynecological disorders (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Global Endometrial Ablation Market Driven by Rising Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders

Gynecological disorders, such as menorrhagia, PCOD, abnormal vaginal bleeding, affect millions of women globally every year and are on the rise. Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) is the most common disorder... Read more

