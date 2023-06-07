Next-Gen Electrosurgical Generator Enhances Efficiencies in Treatment of Bladder Cancer and Enlarged Prostate

Bladder cancer remains a significant global health issue and the leading contributor to cancer-related deaths worldwide. As the tenth most common cancer globally, it also ranks as the second most prevalent urinary tract malignancy, resulting in around 549,000 new cases and approximately 200,000 deaths each year. Despite its widespread occurrence, advanced bladder cancer treatment options remain scarce. In addition, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a common issue affecting 50% of men between 51 and 60 and up to 90% of men over 80, further compounds urinary health concerns. Now, a new electrosurgical generator designed for use in the treatment of bladder cancer and enlarged prostate aims to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care.

The new ESG-410 electrosurgical generator from Olympus (Center Valley, PA, USA) is designed to facilitate and streamline the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate. This device comes equipped with a range of resection loops, band electrodes, and vaporization buttons and needles. The ESG-410 electrosurgical generator and its accompanying accessories and ancillary equipment are intended for tissue cutting and coagulation in open, laparoscopic, and endoscopic surgeries. Compared to its predecessor, the ESG-400, the ESG-410 includes larger capacitors for improved plasma stability during ignition.

The ESG-410 generator requires less energy for ignition than its predecessor and enhances procedural efficiency in BPH resections due to its ability to reliably ignite larger resection loops, thereby accelerating tissue removal. The ESG-410 also outperforms the ESG-400 by offering quicker ignition and improved plasma stability, even without tissue contact, with large, medium, and band loops and oval buttons. It also features a larger 8.4" LCD touch screen and includes wireless foot pedals, providing a significant upgrade from the ESG-400.

Related Links:

Olympus